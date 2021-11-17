 Skip to main content
18-year-old Atlantic City residents arrested following incident at Montpelier and Arctic avenues
18-year-old Atlantic City residents arrested following incident at Montpelier and Arctic avenues

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — An 18-year-old city resident was arrested on various charges in connection with an incident at the intersection of Montpelier and Arctic avenues on Tuesday. 

Bryan Maldonado, 18, of Atlantic City, faces several charges, including robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon (a handgun), and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) (cocaine and drug paraphernalia).

Police are also searching for another suspect in the case who fled the incident. 

Officers responded to Montpelier and Arctic avenues at 1:57 a.m. and located an unidentified 43-year-old man bleeding. Police say the man was approached by two men and was struck in the head with a bottle, and that the suspects scoured the victim's pocket for money.

The man was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment.

Based on a provided description, police were able to identify Maldonado as a suspect, but one remains at large. Police say the suspect is described as a Black male wearing a dark-colored jacket.

Those with information about the investigation are asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section, at 609-347-5766. Anonymous text tips can also be sent to tip411 (84711), beginning the text with ACPD.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

