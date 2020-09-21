EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When the COVID-19 pandemic raged at its height in New Jersey, the state’s Department of Health cried out for help.
The 177th Fighter Wing, a unit of the New Jersey Air National Guard based here, was among the organizations to answer the call. In some cases, that put people who work at the base in positions they had never been in previously and would have never expected to be in during their lifetime.
Staff Sgt. Kevin Tan, 26, of Toms River, Ocean County, works as a engineer with the 177th Civil Engineer Squadron and is in the architecture/design field in his civilian job.
Tan helped with mortuary affairs for about two months at University Hospital in Newark, Essex County, during the state’s COVID-19 response.
“In the Newark mortuary affairs mission, we were caring for the remains of people’s loved ones, family members and friends. Our mission helped alleviate pressure from the hospital, the medical examiner’s office and funeral homes,” Tan said.
Tan’s initial reaction to dealing with people’s remains was shared by the other people who were on the mission with him.
“Everybody stepped up and was prepared to put everything they had into the mission,” Tan said. “This was a new situation for everybody.”
Tan and other members of the New Jersey Air National Guard were with the New Jersey Army National Guard members, he said.
“When we began, we had to deal with people who didn’t really know each other, and after the first day, after the first 24 hours on mission, we were all best of friends. We had each other’s backs. We were watching out for each other,” Tan said.
At least 160 people total from all four groups at the 177th — operations, maintenance, medical and mission support — assisted the state when it battled to bring down its COVID-19 numbers, said Lt. Col. Aaron Dunn, the 177th Mission Support Commander.
“Early on, it became apparent that we were going to have to support testing. Testing was the first big thing,” said Dunn, who added the 177th also had to make sure COVID-19 did not enter the base. “As time went on and those (missions) became more successful, we started helping stand up the different federal medical stations.”
ATLANTIC CITY — The Boardwalk was quiet Tuesday afternoon. No more than a half-dozen people …
Tech Sgt. Jamal Roy, 30, of Absecon, spends his time at the 177th working in the Egress shop, which deals with the ejection seats for the F-16.
In the early days of the pandemic in this state, Roy was activated to support the state Department of Health and the state Office of Emergency Management at the mobile COVID-19 community-based testing site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Monmouth County.
In Roy’s civilian life, he is a patrolman with the Pleasantville Police Department, which prepared him for dealing with the public at the drive-thru testing site.
“There were people who had panic attacks while we were there. There were people who tried to roll down their windows and talk to us. I tried to politely inform them to roll up their windows. If you can, you try to communicate with them to see if it is an emergency,” Roy said.
Sometimes, the number of cars in the facility resulted in people sitting in traffic for a good amount of time, Roy said.
“They would run out of fuel while they were there,” Roy said. “We had actual mechanical failures where cars broke down and had to be towed out of there. We had medical emergencies happen in the line. At that point, you have to know how to shuffle around traffic... get the emergency vehicles where they need to be and keep people calm.”
After that, Roy managed N.J. National Guard soldiers and airmen who were quarantined in a hotel when they came off mission.
It was not a surprise that Capt. Kerwin Barden with the 177th Medical Group was asked to help with an off-base mission to fight COVID-19. He is in nursing in both his 177th and civilian jobs.
Barden, 42, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, worked closely with the state Department of Health to set up and run the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, Hudson County, as a federal medical station to support the COVID-19 relief effort.
“We showed up with the Army on April 3, and by Monday (April 6), we were ready for COVID-positive patients,” Barden said. “We had to develop, and this was my responsibility, all the policies and procedures for a hospital... develop the policies and make sure they were good, correct and functional.”
It was crazy and long hours for Barden, but it worked, he said. They were learning on the fly.
“There was a stretch where I was working eight days straight for up to 14 hours. We took breaks, but it was tough. We had to maintain a 24-hour operation,” Barden said.
Barden’s time with the COVID-19 mission ended June 11. He said he enjoyed it because he knows he made a difference.
“We had over 320 patients at Secaucus and East Orange (Essex County), and they were discharged healthy,” Barden said. “We helped 320 people get healthier... It was a great experience. I learned a lot.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.