177th Fighter Wing to conduct training exercise Wednesday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing will be conducting a training exercise Wednesday, and residents near Atlantic City International Airport may see and hear some of it, officials said.
“Residents in the surrounding area may hear exercise alerts over the giant voice system,” according to a post on the group’s Facebook page. “It is designed to evaluate and ensure mission readiness in support of worldwide deployment.”
We will be conducting a training exercise on Wednesday, December 30th. Residents in the surrounding area may hear...Posted by 177th Fighter Wing, NJANG on Monday, December 28, 2020
— Molly Bilinski
