 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
177th Fighter Wing sends 60 airmen to Washington for inauguration
0 comments
top story

177th Fighter Wing sends 60 airmen to Washington for inauguration

{{featured_button_text}}
Covid177

Tech Sgt. Jamal Roy of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, which is stationed at Atlantic City International Airport, sent 60 airmen to Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a post on the 177th's Facebook page, the regiment said the purpose of the mobilization was "providing security, protecting national monuments and ensuring a peaceful transfer of power." The state also sent Army National Guard soldiers from the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, B Troop from the 102nd Cavalry Regiment, the 508th Military Company, and airmen from the 108th wing.

It is the largest short-notice National Guard movement from the state since 9/11, the post said.

The Atlantic City Police Department also is sending officers to Washington for the inauguration.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News