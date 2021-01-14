177th Fighter Wing sends 60 airmen to Washington for inauguration

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, which is stationed at Atlantic City International Airport, sent 60 airmen to Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
In a post on the 177th's Facebook page, the regiment said the purpose of the mobilization was "providing security, protecting national monuments and ensuring a peaceful transfer of power." The state also sent Army National Guard soldiers from the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, B Troop from the 102nd Cavalry Regiment, the 508th Military Company, and airmen from the 108th wing.
It is the largest short-notice National Guard movement from the state since 9/11, the post said.
The Atlantic City Police Department also is sending officers to Washington for the inauguration.
