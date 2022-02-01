177th Fighter Wing practices new military procedures down south

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, often referred to by their nickname, "the Jersey Devils," began the year in the Florida Keys and Puerto Rico practicing new tactical procedures the U.S. Air Force is aiming to implement.

Members of the 108th Wing, out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, joined the 177th at Naval Air Station Key West, participating from Jan. 8 in a series of related training events. The last participants of these events are scheduled to return late this week, New Jersey National Guard Maj. Agneta Murnan said in a news release.

The 177th is based at Atlantic City International Airport.

Agile Combat Employment, or “ACE,” are sets of combat functions the Air Force wants to implement as it looks to shift to having "multi-capable airmen" as a means of giving the U.S. military what commanders hope will be an edge against enemies.

ACE calls for creating multiskilled personnel who can perform multiple job functions, from refueling aircrafts to rearming them.

Members of the 177th were first in the Keys before flying across the water to Puerto Rico, fighter wing Commander Derek Routt said.