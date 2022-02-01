177th Fighter Wing practices new military procedures down south

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, often referred to by their nickname, "the Jersey Devils," began the year in the Florida Keys and Puerto Rico practicing new tactical procedures the U.S. Air Force is aiming to implement.
Members of the 108th Wing, out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, joined the 177th at Naval Air Station Key West, participating from Jan. 8 in a series of related training events. The last participants of these events are scheduled to return late this week, New Jersey National Guard Maj. Agneta Murnan said in a news release.
The 177th is based at Atlantic City International Airport.
Agile Combat Employment, or “ACE,” are sets of combat functions the Air Force wants to implement as it looks to shift to having "multi-capable airmen" as a means of giving the U.S. military what commanders hope will be an edge against enemies.
ACE calls for creating multiskilled personnel who can perform multiple job functions, from refueling aircrafts to rearming them.
Members of the 177th were first in the Keys before flying across the water to Puerto Rico, fighter wing Commander Derek Routt said.
Over the time down south, members of the 177th were given several tasks, including refueling aircraft to travel to Puerto Rico, something Routt said is key to what the fighter wing does when it flies between remote locations.
The 177th, Routt said, is dedicated to engaging enemies in both air-to-air and air-to-ground fighting, sometimes forcing them to quickly relocate when they're outside South Jersey.
That relocation can be complex, which is why, Routt said, the fighter wing is working to make its airmen "generalists" to perform multiple jobs.
"From the beginning of when they come out of training, they're taught a specific job," Routt said of the shift to multi-capable airmen.
The drills in America's southern territories come as the United States finds itself amid boiling tensions in the East, as Russia has, for several weeks, continued to move troops to its border with Ukraine, bulking up for what many fear could be an invasion.
The exercises aren't linked to the U.S. diplomatic conflict in the East, National Guard Brig. Gen. Patrick Kennedy said.
"It's really a focus on, after all the years, being prepared at the level of readiness to answer the call, regardless of where the hotspot in the world is," Kennedy said.
Routt said 96 separate job titles maintain the fighter wing's operations. Having more generalists at the base, specifically younger airmen, will make U.S. military operations more agile moving forward.
Having multi-capable airmen available helped the fighter wing last year when it was leaving Afghanistan, Routt said.
The 177th, Routt said, was one of the last units to leave the country when President Joe Biden chose to end the decades-long war the U.S. had spearheaded since 2001, a military operation that involved rescuing thousands of Afghan refugees.
Routt said the 177th departed Bagram Air Force Base while military personnel were closing it ahead of America's deadline to leave the country. Some of the fighter wing's planes had to make an emergency return to the base while it was closing, where it was shorthanded with troops with knowledge of how to restock the plane.
Having multiskilled airmen, however, helped them take off from the base once again and head home.
"It's really our junior airmen that are the backbone of that program," Routt said.
