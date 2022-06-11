177th Fighter Wing holds demonstration at Naval Air Station Wildwood

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Andrea Dupree wasn't expecting to get such a detailed lesson on one of the Air Force's training exercises Saturday morning.

Dupree, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was in Cape May this weekend visiting family when they suggested heading to the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, where her grandson works. Her family got to see the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, based in Egg Harbor Township, host a training exercise on the airfield outside the museum.

Guests on Saturday got to see the training exercise conducted on a retired F-16 fighter aircraft by about 20 members of the 177th's Crash Recovery Unit along with members of the 305th Active Duty, 108th Guard Unit and the 150th Guard Unit, all from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County.

The F-16 was lifted via crane by Shaw Crane Co. Inc. in Cape May Court House, and then the team simulated the removal of a disabled aircraft using ropes and cables to guide the elevated jet. After maneuvering the suspended aircraft, they practiced setting it back down safely onto slides.

After the drill, a handful of the 177th members on break spoke with Dupree and her family as well as anyone else who wanted to listen, explaining the drill and showing pictures of similar training exercises.

"It was fascinating hearing about what they were doing and how our country does a lot of training so a lot of these people can step right in and do these things" Dupree said.

This two-seat F-16 was acquired June 1, 2012, from Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, where it was used as a training aircraft. Joseph Salvatore, of Wildwood, who founded the museum in 1997, reached out and they purchased the F-16 through the Federal Surplus Program to save it from the scrap heap. But it arrived at the aviation museum in many pieces because of its size, museum Chief Operating Officer Bruce Fournier said.

"We had a volunteer at the time who has since passed away, Rich Ryan; he was a Coast Guard veteran and did a lot of our maintenance to our aircraft here. With his help and coordination, we reached out to the 177th and they came down and helped us reassemble it," Fournier said.

Because the 177th helped rebuild it, the museum offered it up to be used in training.

This specific training exercise must be done every three years, said 177th Sgt. David Albert, of Galloway Township. The 177th last did it at the aviation museum in 2016 and at another airfield in 2019.

Saturday's drill focused on the lifting and moving of a downed aircraft. They head to Wyoming for a more intricate drill that involves digging the felled fighters out of the mud or dirt.

"We've also come here and done bag lifts, where we'll lift the plane up with airbags," Albert said. "We appreciate their letting us use the aircraft for all the training purposes."

Albert enjoys the partnership with the aviation museum, especially because he has a sentimental tie to the place. His father-in-law, Ron Errigo, who died in January, loved going to the museum. In lieu of flowers for Errigo's funeral arrangements, the family asked for donations to be made to the museum.

Jacky Leeds, 67, saw online that there was going to be a demonstration at the museum and told her husband, Steve, 71, who has been a member of the museum for almost 30 years. The couple from Estell Manor love visiting the museum and remember when the plane was first brought there 10 years ago.

"It was great for the museum," Steve Leeds said.

The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum has more than 26 aircraft displays as well as exhibits of military memorabilia, vehicles, engines, photographs, interactive exhibits that allow visitors to learn about the science of flight and more. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

