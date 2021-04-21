177th Fighter Wing dedicates headquarters to former U.S. Rep. LoBiondo

“I’m a little lost for words right now,” he said. “This base and the men and women who work here have meant so much to me over the years. I can never explain, adequately enough, how motivated I became when I got involved with them, to get on the base and (see) their training days and watch them work and interact with them. I did that frequently. Then when something good happens, how rewarding it was to see how appreciative they were that we were giving them what we promised them all along, the best tools, the best training, the best equipment.”