177th Fighter Wing dedicates headquarters to former U.S. Rep. LoBiondo

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The headquarters of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard has a new name.
Unveiled on Wednesday, and a surprise to the recipient, the facility is now called the Congressman Frank A. LoBiondo Headquarters Building 177th Fighter Wing after the former congressman who played a pivotal role in advocating for the base.
LoBiondo, R-2nd, served in Congress from 1995 to 2019. In the early 2000s, he helped secure $8.4 million for the 177th to build multiple buildings, including headquarters and an Air Support Operations Squadron facility.
The unveiling of the plaque, commemorating the new name of the HQ building, was presented as a surprise to the 74-year-old LoBiondo, who was told he was attending a ribbon cutting for a new fuel cell maintenance facility.
“I’m a little lost for words right now,” he said. “This base and the men and women who work here have meant so much to me over the years. I can never explain, adequately enough, how motivated I became when I got involved with them, to get on the base and (see) their training days and watch them work and interact with them. I did that frequently. Then when something good happens, how rewarding it was to see how appreciative they were that we were giving them what we promised them all along, the best tools, the best training, the best equipment.”
He considers the 177th the “premier Homeland Security base in the entire United States of America.”
“We can back it up because of all the projects we have and how modern and state-of-the-art we are,” he said. “You can't find adequate words to say how critically important (the base) is to the security of the nation and to the economy of the region.”
He recalled, during his time in office, seeing bases closed or consolidated for not being “kept up to snuff." In 1997, LoBiondo and Sen. Frank Lautenberg, D-N.J. worked to fight the closing of the base, which would have been consolidated and moved to Oklahoma City. At the time, a federal report stated, the facility was being underused and some of its services could have been performed elsewhere.
“I didn't want anybody to say that about the 177th,” he said. “The strategic location could not be better. (There are) a lot of Homeland Security bases, but none as strategically located as we are.”
For LoBiondo, the fight to maintain the base and upgrade its facilities was “the mission that never ended.”
Col. Bradford R. Everman, commander of the 177th, said during the ceremony that his 12-year-old son recently asked him who was on his Mount Rushmore.
“What he's really asking me is, ‘Who do you look up to? Who's made a difference?’” he said.
After that conversation with his son, Everman thought about whom he looks up to, and LoBiondo came to mind.
“If you want to talk about leadership, this is a man that was elected 12 times in a district that doesn't even align with his party,” he said. “That demonstrates leadership. That demonstrates the trust of Americans and the trust of people from South Jersey.”
He said LoBiondo was a “fierce advocate” for the military and veterans and worked to open or expand clinics for those who served. He looked out for the betterment of the environment with a focus on the wetlands and coastline of New Jersey and advocated for small business and the transparency of government spending.
“There are very few ways in the military that we can show our appreciation, that we can really say, ‘Hey thank you for your service,’” Everman said. “One of the ways that we do that … we're dedicating something important to us to you. Today is one of those days, where we can show our appreciation for 24 years in Congress.
“It’s our way of saying thank you for your service and essentially put you on our Mount Rushmore."
There are two times when it’s appropriate for the military to dedicate something in someone’s honor, either after they’ve retired or after they’ve died, according to Everman.
“We didn’t want to wait for the death part,” he said. “We wanted to honor him (now).”
He added the fighter wing headquarters, built in 2011, is the first facility on base to be dedicated in an individual’s honor.
During his remarks, LoBiondo spoke of his own mentor, U.S. Rep. Jim Saxton, R-3rd, a former congressman who represented parts of Burlington, Ocean and Camden counties.
“One of the things Jim said to me … is, ‘You’ve got to get to the 177th. This is key to the district. It’s key to the military. You need to see this facility, you need to see what’s going on down there,’” he said.
During a tour of the base once, LoBiondo was shown a watermark from too much rainfall on a wall inside a building.
“I was appalled,” he said. “I came away so motivated by the dedication of men and women who are protecting our nation. I came away in awe that people are dedicating their lives and sacrificing so much for all of us.”
On Wednesday, he said the dedication was a “tremendous surprise and a tremendous honor.”
“But the real honor was representing the men and women of the 177th,” he said.
