EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Residents should expect to hear roaring jets at night, sirens and horns, and explosions later this week while the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard conducts training missions.
The exercises will be performed Wednesday through Friday.
The training is designed to "evaluate and ensure mission readiness" should the 177th be summoned for duty, the Fighter Wing said.
Activities will be limited to the military base.
People living near Atlantic City International Airport, where the base is located, are likely to hear the training exercises, the Fighter Wing said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.