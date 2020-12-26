 Skip to main content
172 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death for Atlantic County
Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The cases consisted of 92 males, ages 8 months to 88 years, and 80 females, ages 9 to 92. They were reported from Egg Harbor Township (37), Galloway Township (27), Pleasantville (25), Hamilton Township (17), Atlantic City (16), Hammonton (12), Somers Point (8), Buena Vista Township (6), Buena Borough (5), Ventnor (4), Absecon (3), Brigantine (3), Egg Harbor City (3), Northfield (2), Linwood (1), Longport (1), Margate (1) and Weymouth Township (1).

The death was a 78-year-old Linwood woman with preexisting conditions, the county said.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 13,787 cases with 343 deaths and 6,012 cleared as recovered.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing by appointment continues from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday in December for county residents at 617 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard. If available, appointments can be made online at www.atlantic-county.org/covid.

