17-year-old arrested for assault on Wildwood Boardwalk

NORTH WILDWOOD — A 17-year-old from Turnersville has been arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault after an incident on the Boardwalk, the North Wildwood Police Department announced Friday.
On June 7, investigators requested assistance from the public to find a suspect who assaulted a victim in the area of 19th Street and the Boardwalk around 2 a.m., police said.
Upon further investigation, police found and arrested the suspect on June 10.
The juvenile was transported and detained at Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor Township.
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Molly Shelly
