16-year-old Galloway girl missing

Galloway Township police seek the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
The department shared on Facebook on Saturday that 16-year-old Sydney Polk, from the township, is believed to be in the Atlantic City area.
Polk, who is Black, is about 5-foot-2, 132 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Her complexion is light brown. The last contact made with her was Monday, police said.
Polk attends Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing and did not return to her residence at the normal time of 3:30 p.m., police said. She was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants with "ROTC" on them and possibly wearing Uggs or Crocs.
She is known to frequent Atlantic City. She has a boyfriend, known only as "Tamaj," who resides In Carver Hall, police said. She is not believed to be a threat to herself or others at this time.
If located, people are asked to contact police at 609-652-3705, Ext. 1, or local law enforcement.
