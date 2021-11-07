 Skip to main content
16-year-old Galloway girl missing since Monday found
Sydney Polk, 16, of Galloway Township, was last seen Monday, Nov. 1. She is 5-foot-2, light brown complexion and attends Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

Galloway Township police announced on social media the missing teenager from the township has been found safely.

Police updated its initial post on Facebook sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning to share that 16-year-old Sydney Polk, who had been missing since Monday, was located and reunited with her family.

The department thanked everyone who shared the post.

The department shared on Facebook on Saturday afternoon/early evening that Polk was believed to be in the Atlantic City area.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

