16-year-old Galloway girl missing since Monday found

Galloway Township police announced on social media the missing teenager from the township has been found safely.
Police updated its initial post on Facebook sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning to share that 16-year-old Sydney Polk, who had been missing since Monday, was located and reunited with her family.
The department thanked everyone who shared the post.
The department shared on Facebook on Saturday afternoon/early evening that Polk was believed to be in the Atlantic City area.
