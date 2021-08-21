16-year-old Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera dies from injuries suffered in on-duty boating accident

CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.

"It is with great sadness that the City of Cape May announces the passing of Lifeguard Norman V. Inferrera III," read a statement the city released Saturday morning.

“My heart, prayers, and condolences go out to the Inferrera family," Cape May Mayor Zachary Mullock said in the release. “Even at such a young age, Norman was loved by his fellow Lifeguards. No words can express the sadness suffered by all of our Beach Patrol family.

"Norman chose to protect others. He did so professionally and worked hard at it. That is an extraordinary attribute for anyone, especially at 16 years old. The Cape May community cares so deeply for those who protect us. I know this entire community is going to do anything it can for Norman’s family and friends.”

Kathleen Inferrera Price, an aunt of the teenager, started a GoFundMe campaign Friday to help the family deal with the mounting medical costs. The fundraiser said then that the lifeguard's condition was "very grim."