16-year-old Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera dies from injuries suffered in on-duty boating accident

CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
"It is with great sadness that the City of Cape May announces the passing of Lifeguard Norman V. Inferrera III," read a statement the city released Saturday morning.
“My heart, prayers, and condolences go out to the Inferrera family," Cape May Mayor Zachary Mullock said in the release. “Even at such a young age, Norman was loved by his fellow Lifeguards. No words can express the sadness suffered by all of our Beach Patrol family.
"Norman chose to protect others. He did so professionally and worked hard at it. That is an extraordinary attribute for anyone, especially at 16 years old. The Cape May community cares so deeply for those who protect us. I know this entire community is going to do anything it can for Norman’s family and friends.”
Kathleen Inferrera Price, an aunt of the teenager, started a GoFundMe campaign Friday to help the family deal with the mounting medical costs. The fundraiser said then that the lifeguard's condition was "very grim."
On Saturday morning, she posted this update: "The Lord called my beautiful nephew Norman home last night. The family is overwhelmed with sorrow. The bright light in this tragedy is the support and prayers that have been pouring in. We send love and blessings to each and every one of you. Thank you for the continued acts of kindness as the hospital bills are going to be astronomical."
As of Saturday morning, more than $83,768 had been raised to assist the family, far surpassing the $15,000 goal.
Also expressing condolences Saturday was Cape May Beach Patrol Chief Harry Back.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the Inferrera family. He was a beloved member of our Beach Patrol family. Norman had a permanent smile on his face and was living out his dream to be a lifeguard,” Back said in the release.
Mike Voll, city manager for Cape May, said, "Chief Back and the entire Beach Patrol have shown the utmost professionalism, while simultaneously providing care to all those touched so deeply by Norman. I want to thank all of the Beach Patrols who gave their valuable assets and gave our Patrol help in this time of need.”
According to the statement, the city and Back have provided grief counselors for the beach patrol staff. Patrol members who already have returned to their winter homes are also in their thoughts during this time of mourning.
"We stand ready to wrap our arms around all who need it," the statement said.
Inferrera was knocked unconscious and thrown into the water when a wave broadsided the surf boat he was taking into the ocean Thursday. He was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Voll said fellow lifeguards quickly pulled Inferrera to the beach and began CPR, continuing until the ambulance arrived.
Inferrera was alone in the boat in rough seas churned by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passing inland while Tropical Storm Henri moved up the coast.
Inferrera was not on a rescue when the accident occurred, Voll said. He was taking the surf boat out as a routine part of his duties when the incident occurred off the Reading Avenue beach.
Voll said members of the close-knit Cape May City Beach Patrol were deeply upset by the incident.
Inferrera's accident was felt far beyond the tip of New Jersey, too. On Friday afternoon, the Atlantic City Beach Patrol tweeted in support of the lifeguard and shared the GoFundMe campaign organized by Inferrera's aunt. Beach patrols from all along the state's coastline offered support and sent members to assist the grieving Cape May Beach Patrol.
"The positive impact he has had on our beach patrol is evident based on the large outpouring of love and support from his fellow guards and the Cape May community," Voll said in a release Friday. "The City of Cape May would like to thank the quick actions of the Cape May Beach Patrol, Chief Harry Back, and all first responders. The city would also like to send our deepest gratitude to all South Jersey Beach Patrols who have sent their lifeguards to the City to assist."
At beach patrol headquarters Friday, veteran guard Rich Demers said 26 lifeguards from throughout the state had come to Cape May to support the beach patrol this weekend, including guards from neighboring communities and from the length of the coast. They will staff stands and take on other guard duties.
He described the lifeguard community as family.
Forecasts predict huge waves and powerful currents this weekend, presenting challenges for any beach patrol.
“Thank God the cavalry came in,” Demers said.
In his months as a member of the Cape May Beach Patrol, 16-year-old Norman Ferrera was a dedicated member of that greater lifeguard community.
"This summer champ was involved in many rescues including a four-year-old child," Kathleen Inferrera Price said online. "He was loved by all in the lifeguard squad."
Details about services for the teenage lifeguard who died doing what he loved had not been announced.
Staff Writers Bill Barlow and Molly Shelly contributed to this report.
Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189
Twitter @ACPressCharles
