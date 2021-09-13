16-year-old arrested in Atlantic City robbery at gunpoint

ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old Atlantic City boy was arrested Saturday in connection with a robbery at gunpoint, police said.

Police Surveillance Center personnel assisted in locating a robbery suspect armed with a handgun on Friday, according to police.

At 6:23 p.m., a man stopped patrol officers to report that he was just robbed at gunpoint at Tennessee and Central avenues, police said.

The victim, 63, of Atlantic City, said a suspect had pointed a handgun at him and demanded money.

When the victim refused, the suspect hit him in the head with the gun, took his money and fled.

Using a description of the perpetrator, officers and members of the department’s Surveillance Center identified the suspect, a 16-year old male from Atlantic City, who had returned to the area.

Officers John Bell and Dylan Imbrenda located the suspect and arrested him. He was found in possession of a loaded handgun, police said.

The unidentified minor was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of a high capacity magazine.