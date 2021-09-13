 Skip to main content
16-year-old arrested in Atlantic City robbery at gunpoint
16-year-old arrested in Atlantic City robbery at gunpoint

Atlantic City Police Car

Pictured is the type of car Atlantic City police officers can be seen driving around the resort in.

 PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old Atlantic City boy was arrested Saturday in connection with a robbery at gunpoint, police said.

Police Surveillance Center personnel assisted in locating a robbery suspect armed with a handgun on Friday, according to police.

At 6:23 p.m., a man stopped patrol officers to report that he was just robbed at gunpoint at Tennessee and Central avenues, police said.

The victim, 63, of Atlantic City, said a suspect had pointed a handgun at him and demanded money.

When the victim refused, the suspect hit him in the head with the gun, took his money and fled.

Using a description of the perpetrator, officers and members of the department’s Surveillance Center identified the suspect, a 16-year old male from Atlantic City, who had returned to the area.

Officers John Bell and Dylan Imbrenda located the suspect and arrested him. He was found in possession of a loaded handgun, police said.

The unidentified minor was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of a high capacity magazine.

The suspect was taken to Harborfields Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City. 

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

