15 months after fire, Mays Landing toy store to reopen with outdoor vendor show

MAYS LANDING — Most brick-and-mortar retail stores have spent the past year trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justin and Penelope Daniels, co-owners of Farpoint Toys & Collectibles, had to not only overcome the pandemic shutdown, which started for them March 22 last year, but also the aftermath of an electrical fire inside their shop less than three months later.
A better version of the Harding Highway toy and collectibles shop will celebrate a grand reopening Saturday that will not only have people walking inside its doors for the first time in 18 months but also accommodate independent vendors who will be outside on the store’s grounds selling their wares. It’s all part of an annual free-to-attend, free-to-vend event titled It’s A Toy Show.
“It turns out we are not just filling cases with stuff. The stuff we are putting in these cases matters to people. The community that grows around nostalgia is a very inclusive, kind, supportive community,” Justin Daniels said.
People were sharing posts Farpoint made to Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, said Penelope Daniels, Justin’s wife. They were buying items sold during their weekly livestreams (5 p.m. Sundays).
George Scully, 52, of Buena, has been tuning in weekly to the “Farpoint Bartertown” livestreams, mostly just to hang with the Danielses and enjoy their personalities while the store remains closed. He has been visiting Farpoint for at least a decade, back when it was on the first floor of the Hamilton Mall.
“It was heartbreaking to see them go through so much pain. I’ve missed the camaraderie (of the store),” Scully said, adding he will be there for the reopening.
“The things they have in cases take you back to another time,” Scully said. “Basically, it not only reminds one of one’s youth but also allows you to reclaim some of that.”
The little shop that is under 1,200 square feet in size also has some big-time supporters around the country.
Justin Roiland, co-creator of the adult animated science fiction sitcom “Rick and Morty,” shared on Twitter what the Danielses were going through. Larry Hama, a longtime writer and editor for Marvel Comics, donated some of his original work and other items to be raffled after the fire, Justin Daniels said.
Said Penelope Daniels, “We are incredibly lucky to have such a great community of folks, not just the local community. We have a global community as well as local.”
The greater emphasis on Farpoint’s online business helped sustain the store during its extended closure.
In addition to the livestreams, Farpoint now has a Patreon VIP group of subscribers who support the store monthly. A Season 2 episode of the Amazon documentary series “A Toy Store Near You” featured Farpoint in an episode that premiered in December. The fire was a part of the episode, which helped bring more attention to the store, Justin Daniels said.
While the main Farpoint store has been closed, a satellite location opened at Shoreline Vintage & Antiques on Route 40 in the Richland section of Buena Vista Township during Memorial Day weekend.
The main store suffered at least $40,000 in damage in the June 3, 2020, fire and lost a few thousand dollars in product, Justin Daniels said.
Among the South Jersey people and companies who have helped bring the store back to life are CP Electric LLC in Absecon, Geoff Dorsey of Dorsey Construction in Egg Harbor Township, Tom McCullen Plumbing And Heating LLC in Egg Harbor City and Lashley Heat & Cooling in Woodbine.
The renovated store is a big improvement, with central air conditioning and heating and more product than ever, Justin Daniels said.
A GoFundMe page was set up for the store to raise $25,000. More than 350 donors contributed a total of more than $27,000.
“The group of people we have gathered around us is second to none. I don’t know what we would do without these people. Sometimes I feel that they feel that they don’t know what they would do without us,” Penelope Daniels said.
