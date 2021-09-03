15 months after fire, Mays Landing toy store to reopen with outdoor vendor show

“It was heartbreaking to see them go through so much pain. I’ve missed the camaraderie (of the store),” Scully said, adding he will be there for the reopening.

“The things they have in cases take you back to another time,” Scully said. “Basically, it not only reminds one of one’s youth but also allows you to reclaim some of that.”

The little shop that is under 1,200 square feet in size also has some big-time supporters around the country.

Justin Roiland, co-creator of the adult animated science fiction sitcom “Rick and Morty,” shared on Twitter what the Danielses were going through. Larry Hama, a longtime writer and editor for Marvel Comics, donated some of his original work and other items to be raffled after the fire, Justin Daniels said.

Said Penelope Daniels, “We are incredibly lucky to have such a great community of folks, not just the local community. We have a global community as well as local.”

The greater emphasis on Farpoint’s online business helped sustain the store during its extended closure.