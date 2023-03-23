ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed a memorandum of understanding with DEEM Enterprises for the redevelopment of Bader Field during an event Thursday morning.

Small called it an "historic day" for the city.

City Council passed a resolution Wednesday night to move forward with a $2.7 billion auto enthusiasts' development at Bader Field. Small said Thursday morning the state approved the memorandum being on the agenda two weeks ago.

As part of the plan, the developer is expected to build the city a $15 million recreation center, Small said.

Dan Gallagher, a DEEM partner, said that more developers will follow in wake of the their agreement with the city.

The resolution authorizes the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with DEEM Enterprises, which wants to build luxury housing for owners of high-performance race cars and a 2.4-mile raceway for use by residents.

The resolution calls for six months of due diligence on the proposed racetrack, housing on Bader Field, Small said.

The agreement calls for the property to go back to the city if the project fails, Small said.

It would also include other housing and retail space.

The resolution allows for a site control letter authorizing DEEM to apply to governmental authorities without having a real property interest in Bader Field.

DEEM will pay all costs of specialists and experts needed for the city to determine whether it will sign a redevelopment agreement, the resolution states.

The resolution also specifies that the solicitor's office will report regularly to council on "specifics and progress of the city's review and analysis of the proposed redevelopment project."

DEEM would include a reverter clause in any development contract so the land would return to the city if the project falls through, said Atlantic City attorney Dan Gallagher, who represents DEEM.

