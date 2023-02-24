ATLANTIC CITY — Fifteen police officers graduated from the Atlantic County Training Center, the Police Department said Friday.
The officers completed 28 weeks of training and were honored at a ceremony at Atlantic Cape Community College.
State Sen. Vincent Polistina, R-Atlantic, was the keynote speaker. Police Chief James Sarkos and Deputy Chief Stacy Herrerias presented each new officer with their graduation certificate.
The graduating class includes Kyle Bender, Giovanni Berardis, Trevor Brenner, Jermaine Clay Jr., Jorge Cruz, Sabri Drinks, Tahsin Hossain, Francis Malloy Jr., Singleton McNeil, Joshua Munyon, Michael Regalbuto, Glen Robinson Jr., Andy Nunez-Santos, Alex Torres and David Vo.
Malloy won the New Jersey Police Training Commission Merit Award and Physical Fitness/Intensity Award, and Torres won the Physical Training/Overall Physical Fitness Award.
The new officers will be assigned to the Operations Division.
“We are thrilled to be adding this fine group of new officers to the ranks of our Police Department,” Sarkos said. “We will continue to mentor and guide them as they start our field training officer program and look forward to them becoming productive members of our department, serving and protecting the community for years to come.”
