14th food distribution event held in Atlantic City, but those in need remain optimistic

One of those people is Edina Hayek, 27, of Atlantic City. Hayek works at Devereux New Jersey, a social service organization in Egg Harbor Township.

While she’s been working throughout the pandemic, supporting her 9-year-old daughter has been tougher since COVID-19 started. Hayek must go to work, but her daughter is navigating virtual learning, which Hayek said is a challenge. Thursday’s food distribution event was the fifth one she had attended.

“It’s been very hard, very difficult,” she said. “But I’m not losing hope. Things will get better.”

Going through the line of cars, she was struck by how 10 months into the pandemic there is still such a need in Atlantic City.

“It makes me feel bad. There are a lot of people who need the help,” she said. “But I really do appreciate the help that is given right now.”

The union has more than 10,000 members, DeCaprio said. In the summer, 70% of its members were back to work. But now, in the offseason, and due to continued dining restrictions, only 55% of its members are working.

One positive step for those workers affected is that the union was able to sustain health care benefits for all of its members a little while longer.