14-year-old and 12-year-old charged in connection with Atlantic City Boardwalk store owner's death

Police responded to a business in the 1500 block of the Boardwalk at 7:41 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male with a knife. Personnel at the Atlantic City Police Surveillance Center further advised officers that multiple juveniles were damaging the store and assaulting people. While attempting to steal items, the 12-year-old brandished a knife and threatened the store owner, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Responding officers arrested the 12-year-old and the 14-year-old. Shortly after the arrival of officers, store owner Ansari, of Atlantic City, collapsed and was not breathing. A bystander initiated CPR, which was taken over by Officer Joseph Kelly and then medical personnel, the Prosecutor's Office said. Ansari was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the 14-year-old was charged with robbery, simple assault, shoplifting, and conspiracy.

Ansari had owned the business, City Souvenirs, for more than 30 years, according to family members.

"From what I understand, the children have been roaming the Boardwalk constantly," Council President George Tibbitt said. "And (they) went in there last night, they attempted to take whatever they wanted and fights broke out. The store manager, Mahmood, got involved and had a massive heart attack and died."