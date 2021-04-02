14-year-old and 12-year-old charged in connection with Atlantic City Boardwalk store owner's death

Community members and merchants have gathered outside of City Souvenirs on the boardwalk to protest harassment and shoplifting that they say has been persistent since the summer. The owner of City Souvenirs died last night following an altercation with shoplifters. pic.twitter.com/mrbbZ0PJ9q— Molly Shelly (@mollycshelly) April 2, 2021
ATLANTIC CITY — A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, both from Atlantic City, were charged Friday in connection with the death of a 66-year-old Boardwalk shop owner on Thursday night.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department are investigating the death of Mahmood Ansari, of Atlantic City.
“There is an active investigation into the circumstances of the death of Mr. Ansari, and his autopsy results are pending. We should look to support one another as we prepare to welcome visitors to our region for the spring and summer tourism season,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
The 12-year-old is charged with two counts of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, simple assault, shoplifting, making terroristic threats and conspiracy. He is being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
“The Atlantic City Police Department is aware of the concerns and complaints from the business community regarding juveniles,” interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said in a statement released Friday. “As the weather turns warmer, the Atlantic City Police Department will work and coordinate with businesses along our famous Boardwalk and retail areas. We are working closely with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on this investigation.”
Police responded to a business in the 1500 block of the Boardwalk at 7:41 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male with a knife. Personnel at the Atlantic City Police Surveillance Center further advised officers that multiple juveniles were damaging the store and assaulting people. While attempting to steal items, the 12-year-old brandished a knife and threatened the store owner, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Responding officers arrested the 12-year-old and the 14-year-old. Shortly after the arrival of officers, store owner Ansari, of Atlantic City, collapsed and was not breathing. A bystander initiated CPR, which was taken over by Officer Joseph Kelly and then medical personnel, the Prosecutor's Office said. Ansari was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
While the 14-year-old was charged with robbery, simple assault, shoplifting, and conspiracy.
Ansari had owned the business, City Souvenirs, for more than 30 years, according to family members.
"From what I understand, the children have been roaming the Boardwalk constantly," Council President George Tibbitt said. "And (they) went in there last night, they attempted to take whatever they wanted and fights broke out. The store manager, Mahmood, got involved and had a massive heart attack and died."
"There have been complaints. They have a problem with youngsters always coming to the Boardwalk and stealing stuff, threatening the owners," Muhammad "Anjum" Zia, 5th Ward councilman, said early Friday. "We've been complaining since last year, and today we're having the protest."
Zia said of Thursday's incident, "seven youngsters came to the store, (Mahmood) was standing with sons, something happened with him and he died on the spot."
The merchants held a protest at 5 p.m. Friday on the Boardwalk between Kentucky and New York avenues.
Store owners shut their doors and gathered outside with fellow community members to show solidarity against what they believe has been a pattern of behavior.
