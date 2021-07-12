14 indicted in connection with shooting of N.J.State Trooper

TRENTON — Three Bridgeton men were indicted on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of a state trooper in Pittsgrove Township last year.
The indictments were among 14 handed up by a grand jury Monday on the April 25, 2020 shooting of State Police Detective Richard Hershey.
Hershey was badly wounded at the Harding Woods mobile home park, where he was investigating a home invasion during which a woman was beaten and robbed.
While he was there, about 15 people arrived in a caravan of five different vehicles and confronted Hershey. Three men then allegedly opened fire, according to Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.
Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings 22, Kareen “Kai” Warner, 20, and Tremaine Hadden, 28, all of Bridgeton, were each indicted Monday on charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault. Eleven other defendants were indicted on related charges.
The attorney general’s office alleges that Hutchings, Warner and Hadden fired at Hershey at Harding Highway mobile park. Hershey identified himself as an officer when Hutchings and Warner allegedly fired at him from one vehicle, Hadden from another, according to the news release.
Hutchings, Warner, Hadden and Colby Opperman, 19, also of Bridgeton, are charged in the indictment with unlawful possession of a weapon.
Hutchings, Hadden, and Warner are charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Ashley Acevedo-Diaz 23, of Bridgeton, is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. Melissa Romero 23, of Bridgeton, is charged with conspiracy to unlawfully possess a weapon.
Hutchings, Warner, Hadden, Opperman, Acevedo-Diaz, Romero, Shakeem Waters, 32, of Bridgeton, Noel Lazu, 21, of Bridgeton, Thomas Nieves, 31, of Bridgeton, Markese Rogers, 26, of Pittsgrove, Chayana Diaz, 23, of Bridgeton, Rovell Mcarthur, 27, of Vineland, Aisha Mcarthur, 26, of Vineland, and Jenislen Quiles, 21, of Bridgeton, are charged in the indictment with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and riot. Hadden faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Imari Lazu, 23, of Bridgeton, who was charged previously in this incident, pleaded guilty Monday morning to conspiracy to commit witness tampering. Under the plea agreement, the state will recommend that she be sentenced to three years in state prison, according to Grewal’s office.
“The brazen ambush attack of Detective Richard Hershey was a violent assault that put the lives of innocent bystanders in jeopardy. Detective Hershey stood his ground under a barrage of gunfire and his actions undoubtedly prevented this assault from becoming a mass casualty incident,” said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the State Police.
