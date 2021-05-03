12 New Jersey breweries to offer free beer if you get the COVID-19 vaccine this month

TRENTON — Twelve breweries around the state are offering free beer to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine this month.
NEW: We’re launching our “Shot and a Beer” program to encourage eligible New Jerseyans ages 21+ to get vaccinated.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2021
Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/REiHTEa6mi
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the “Shot and a Beer” program during his Monday press conference.
