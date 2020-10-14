11th Food distribution for Atlantic City residents, casino workers set for Thursday

Another food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers is set for Thursday.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. The drive-up only event is on first-come, first-serve basis at Bader Field.
This is the 11th distribution brought to the city by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, city officials, Local 54 and private doners.
Registration is required at the Community Food Bank website https://cfbnj.org/.
Contact: 609-272-7241
