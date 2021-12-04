113 kids participate in 11th Shop with a Cop event at Walmart

LGBTQ group to participate in West Cape May Christmas parade WEST CAPE MAY — Members of Equality Cape May plan to participate in the borough’s long-runni…

It wasn't just a normal commute. Dozens of police cars, ambulances, firetrucks, military vehicles and more led a 5-mile parade up the Black Horse Pike. As the buses pulled into the parking lot, kids were seen looking out the windows, smiling, waving and having fun.

The children got their gift cards and were each accompanied by a police officer or member of the military. Each kid could also have one other adult with them.

"They get a $100 gift card, which you'd think is the highlight of their day, but it really is not," PAL Executive Director Hector Tavarez said. "They get to socialize and hang out with the officers at the PAL center. They get this spectacular parade, which I think is the thing they'll remember the most."

Tavarez said they get submissions for Shop with a Cop every year through social workers, families and schools. They narrow it down hoping to help families who may be struggling during the holiday season.

The event started as a way to help build the relationship between police and the community. Tavarez said Shop with a Cop has become even more important the past few years amid reports of police brutality in the U.S. and around the world.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}