113 kids participate in 11th Shop with a Cop event at Walmart

MAYS LANDING — David Lamboy, younger brother Andrew and younger sister Naeomi each had $100 gift cards to spend on themselves if they so chose.
David, 7, of Egg Harbor Township, decided to spend a little bit of that money to buy a matching watch for Andrew, 5. He also got a Spider-Man walkie talkie set, he said, to play with Naeomi, 6, as well as Andrew.
Master Sgt. Jimmy Morris, of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, chalked it up to this season being about the "spirit of giving."
"Two of his siblings also have the money to spend on whatever they want. He got his brother a watch," said Morris, of Washington Township, who works as a recruiter for the New Jersey Air National Guard. "I told him numerous times, 'Hey, if you're getting your brother a watch, you're taking one thing away from yourself,' and he goes, 'I want my brother to have this watch.' That's so cool."
Morris accompanied David through the Mays Landing Walmart on Saturday as part of the Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League's 11th annual Shop with a Cop event. The Lamboys were among 113 kids who participated, joined by 113 members of law enforcement, emergency responders and military personnel from different municipalities.
Saturday's event began at the EHT PAL building on Ridge Avenue. The children ate a catered breakfast with the people they would be shopping with before climbing onto five buses, socially distanced, that took them from the PAL building to Walmart.
It wasn't just a normal commute. Dozens of police cars, ambulances, firetrucks, military vehicles and more led a 5-mile parade up the Black Horse Pike. As the buses pulled into the parking lot, kids were seen looking out the windows, smiling, waving and having fun.
The children got their gift cards and were each accompanied by a police officer or member of the military. Each kid could also have one other adult with them.
"They get a $100 gift card, which you'd think is the highlight of their day, but it really is not," PAL Executive Director Hector Tavarez said. "They get to socialize and hang out with the officers at the PAL center. They get this spectacular parade, which I think is the thing they'll remember the most."
Tavarez said they get submissions for Shop with a Cop every year through social workers, families and schools. They narrow it down hoping to help families who may be struggling during the holiday season.
The event started as a way to help build the relationship between police and the community. Tavarez said Shop with a Cop has become even more important the past few years amid reports of police brutality in the U.S. and around the world.
"We have fantastic law enforcement officers throughout South Jersey and throughout the country, and I'd like to see us start focusing on the positive and not the negative," Tavarez said. "The good far outweighs the bad. We'll work on getting better, and in the mean time, we'll keep emphasizing the good that our officers are doing, day in and day out."
Members of the military have recently gotten involved, said Morris, whose fellow recruiters have done this for a few years. They brought some Humvees from the 177th base that participated in the parade.
Because of that, Tavarez said this will be the last year it's called Shop with a Cop, giving way to "Holidays with Heroes" next year to also highlight military personnel and emergency responders.
"The cool thing about it is the entire concept of this is to give back to the community," Morris said, "and by making that community even larger, it allows you to do things like this for more of these kids."
Shyla Brenner wanted to pick out something for her grandmother but wasn't quite sure what to get her. Officer Richard Carpo of the Hammonton Police Department tried to help the 7-year-old from EHT decide.
Shyla didn't have a hard time picking out what she wanted for herself, filling her basket with makeup, scrapbooking materials, arts and crafts items and a doll set. She loves to draw Christmas pictures, she said.
Carpo, who joined Hammonton's force three months ago after spending the previous four years in Egg Harbor City, jumped at the opportunity to participate in Shop with a Cop this year.
"I like it," said Carpo. "It's a good time to get out with all the kids and reconnect with the community."
Over in another toy aisle, Officer Benjamin Masino, who has spent almost two years with the Absecon Police Department, was helping Ryder Putzier, 7, of Absecon, make some pretty tough decisions on what cars to buy.
Ryder had a giant remote control car in his basket, a Mario Kart racing set and was eyeing up some monster trucks. His enthusiasm for each toy kept Masino laughing.
"It's cool to get their genuine reaction and see them in their environment," said Masino, 29, in his first year participating. "You don't normally get to see people having fun in their environment sometimes, so it's really awesome to see them just be all loose without any restrictions or anything like that. They get to just be here and run wild. It's cool to watch."
