110 new COVID cases in Atlantic and 41 in Cape May counties

Atlantic County on Sunday reported 110 people have newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last day, and an 83-year-old Ventnor man with underlying health issues has died.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave. in Northfield will resume as of Tuesday, Jan. 12, by appointment only. Call 888-285-2684 to schedule a test.

The state has launched a website to give vaccine-related information at covid19.nj.gov/vaccine.

Currently, vaccines are available to those who are in Phase 1A, which includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings, as well as residents and staff of long-term congregate settings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have now been a total of 14,785 positive tests in Atlantic County, with 6,115 reported recovered and 361 deaths.

About one-third of people do not provide information on their health status, and so are not included in the "recovered" statistics.

A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.

CAPE MAY COUNTY