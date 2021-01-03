 Skip to main content
110 new COVID cases in Atlantic and 41 in Cape May counties
Atlantic County on Sunday reported 110 people have newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last day, and an 83-year-old Ventnor man with underlying health issues has died.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave. in Northfield will resume as of Tuesday, Jan. 12, by appointment only. Call 888-285-2684 to schedule a test.

The state has launched a website to give vaccine-related information at covid19.nj.gov/vaccine.

Currently, vaccines are available to those who are in Phase 1A, which includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings, as well as residents and staff of long-term congregate settings.

There have now been a total of 14,785 positive tests in Atlantic County, with 6,115 reported recovered and 361 deaths.

About one-third of people do not provide information on their health status, and so are not included in the "recovered" statistics.

A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

The Cape May County Department of Health said Sunday that 41 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days. While Cape May County has recorded 4,469 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 3,818 of those are now off quarantine.

There have been a total of 58 COVID-related deaths of people living in the community in Cape May County, and 84 deaths of people in long-term care facilities, according to the county.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

