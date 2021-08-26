 Skip to main content
11-year-old riding bike struck by vehicle in Brigantine
BRIGANTINE — An 11-year-old bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday, police said.

At 1:38 p.m., officers responded to West Beach Avenue near Eighth Street South for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, police and firefighters rendered aid to the child, who sustained serious injuries, police said in a news release.

The child was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and later transferred to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden. Police said Thursday the child is in stable condition.

Investigators determined multiple juveniles failed to stop their bicycles before crossing West Beach Avenue, entering the path of the striking vehicle, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the accident can call police at 609-266-7414.

Brigantine Police shield

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

