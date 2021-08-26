11-year-old riding bike struck by vehicle in Brigantine

BRIGANTINE — An 11-year-old bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday, police said.
At 1:38 p.m., officers responded to West Beach Avenue near Eighth Street South for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, police and firefighters rendered aid to the child, who sustained serious injuries, police said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
The child was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and later transferred to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden. Police said Thursday the child is in stable condition.
Investigators determined multiple juveniles failed to stop their bicycles before crossing West Beach Avenue, entering the path of the striking vehicle, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the accident can call police at 609-266-7414.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.