11-year-old riding bike struck by vehicle in Brigantine

BRIGANTINE — An 11-year-old bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday, police said.

At 1:38 p.m., officers responded to West Beach Avenue near Eighth Street South for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, police and firefighters rendered aid to the child, who sustained serious injuries, police said in a news release.

The child was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and later transferred to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden. Police said Thursday the child is in stable condition.

Investigators determined multiple juveniles failed to stop their bicycles before crossing West Beach Avenue, entering the path of the striking vehicle, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the accident can call police at 609-266-7414.

