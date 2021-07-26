11-year-old rescued in near-drowning at Egg Harbor City lake Sunday

EGG HARBOR CITY — An 11-year-old boy was rescued from the Egg Harbor City Lake in a near-drowning incident around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The boy, from Absecon, is in stable condition at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as of 7 a.m., according to Egg Harbor City Police Officer in Charge Sgt. Marcella Aylwin.

"Preliminary information suggests that the boy was playing alone in the water prior to being observed floating or unresponsive," Aylwin said Monday morning.

Egg Harbor City Police and the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad were on the scene in five minutes, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said.

Aylwin said that the investigation shows that the boy was submerged underwater for a prolonged period. Once located, he was rescued from the water and CPR was performed.

Galloway Township Ambulance transported the boy to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where he was then transferred to CHOP.

This story is developing, check back for more information.

