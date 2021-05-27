11-year-old girl saves baby turtles from storm drains

Kidd grew up in Ventnor but now lives in North Jersey, and graduated from Stockton University. She’s been rescuing turtles for as long as she can remember. Her brother did it before her.

She always released them into the bay until she studied at Stockton and learned about its vivarium and Head Start program, which rehabilitates and nurses terrapins before releasing them back into the wild.

She, like Paisley, would go out every week to search the storm drains. When she met Tammy Murray, she was teaching a friend of hers how to rescue the terrapins.

She now calls Paisley and Sunny her “little turtle crew” and talks to them frequently. The timing was perfect, she said, as she had been searching for people to continue the rescue efforts after she moved away.

“(Paisley and Sunny) turned out to be everything I was looking for,” Kidd said. “Not living there anymore, there’s like a guilt … like, ‘Who’s going to do this?’ There’s a responsibility. I can’t describe how happy it makes me to know that it’s still going on without me.

“They remind me of me,” she added. “I have such a soft spot for them, and I can see how much it matters to them. It’s how I felt when I was their age.”

