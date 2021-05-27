11-year-old girl saves baby turtles from storm drains

VENTNOR — Paisley Murray carried a purple bucket into her kitchen and sat it down near the sink. One by one, she plucked baby Diamondback terrapins from the bucket and ran them under the faucet.
Twelve baby terrapins got a bath that morning.
“Hey buddy,” she said to one hatchling as she ran water over it. “Your face is dirty.”
Paisley, an 11-year-old from Allentown, Pennsylvania, who has a shore house in the city, goes out every Saturday morning and rescues terrapins from storm drains. On most weekends, her friend Sunny Draper, 12, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, joins her. Along with a parent, they spend about an hour checking more than 10 drains near Ski Beach in Ventnor Heights.
Paisley uses a long pole with nets on each end — the smaller net is the same used in a fish tank — and lowers it into the storm drains to scoop up the terrapins. To find the turtles, she kneels on a gardener’s knee pad and peers through the drain’s grates.
Her rescues are just bigger than a quarter.
It all started last Memorial Day weekend when Tammy, Paisley’s mom, was walking down the street and saw Evelyn Kidd rescuing the hatchlings and asked what she was doing.
The sound of crashing waves was all you could hear walking up the leafy path to the beach.
“Then they came and got us, and Evelyn showed us how to go in the drains and do it,” Paisley said.
Kidd grew up in Ventnor but now lives in North Jersey, and graduated from Stockton University. She’s been rescuing turtles for as long as she can remember. Her brother did it before her.
She always released them into the bay until she studied at Stockton and learned about its vivarium and Head Start program, which rehabilitates and nurses terrapins before releasing them back into the wild.
She, like Paisley, would go out every week to search the storm drains. When she met Tammy Murray, she was teaching a friend of hers how to rescue the terrapins.
She now calls Paisley and Sunny her “little turtle crew” and talks to them frequently. The timing was perfect, she said, as she had been searching for people to continue the rescue efforts after she moved away.
“(Paisley and Sunny) turned out to be everything I was looking for,” Kidd said. “Not living there anymore, there’s like a guilt … like, ‘Who’s going to do this?’ There’s a responsibility. I can’t describe how happy it makes me to know that it’s still going on without me.
“They remind me of me,” she added. “I have such a soft spot for them, and I can see how much it matters to them. It’s how I felt when I was their age.”
Diamondback terrapins live along the East Coast from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to the Gulf of Mexico, said John Rokita, supervisor of Stockton’s vivarium. At adulthood, they grow to be 4 to 9 inches in length, live 30 to 40 years and live near brackish water — a mixture of salt and freshwater.
Between May and mid-August, females lay eight to 10 eggs and bury them in the sand and other areas above the high tide line. After two months, they hatch. The gender is determined by the temperature of the soil. The warmer the soil, the more females are produced, Rokita said.
Terrapins hatched in late summer or early fall stay buried in the ground, surviving off their yolk sack, and resurface in April to make their way into the bay, Rokita said. It’s then that they may cross over a storm drain and fall in. They also can be eaten by birds or get run over by cars. The babies that are rescued from the drains are about 6 months old.
Paisley keeps track of all the terrapins she rescues week by week on her tablet. Last year, she and Sunny found 111 terrapins. So far this year, they rescued 75.
Under the guidance of Rokita, she puts them in an open plastic food container with some water and a stone or two, so they can sit atop the rock and rest.
She then places the containers on her kitchen island for the day. On Saturday, she rescued so many that the island was covered in containers.
“It was like a zoo,” her dad, Tom, joked.
At dusk, she releases them into the bay.
“We have to hide them in the tall grass,” Paisley said.
At dusk, daytime predators, primarily birds, aren’t out searching for food, Rokita said.
Stockton’s vivarium is currently at full capacity, with 1,114 diamondback terrapins. If a terrapin needs special care, they will accept it. Otherwise, Rokita said releasing them at dusk will keep them from getting eaten by gulls.
A few weeks ago, Stockton received 826 baby terrapins that were rescued this year and last by good Samaritans like Paisley. Others in Margate and Ocean City rescue hatchlings as well.
“We can’t be everywhere,” Rokita said. “They’re definitely a big help as far as rescuing these guys. If they did not, unfortunately these terrapins would just perish in these storm drains by either the dirty water that they’re in or, if they survived the dirty water conditions, eventually they would just starve to death.”
He added that keeping terrapins as pets is illegal in New Jersey, and humans are at risk of catching salmonella when handling them.
Paisley said she loves rescuing them because they’re so cute.
“When they come out of the drain, they just seemed so surprised. They’re like, ‘Oh, I’m out of the drain!’” she said. “It feels good to save the turtles, because they can’t help themselves.”
Paisley Murray, 11, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, uses a double-sided net to fish out turtles that get caught in Ventnor's storm drains.
