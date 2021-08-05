 Skip to main content
11 teens test positive for COVID-19 after attending Beach Haven Teen Nights
Ocean County

BEACH HAVEN — The Long Beach Island Health Department has confirmed at least 11 cases of COVID-19 from teenagers who attended Teen Nights in Beach Haven in July.

According to an announcement on Facebook, the health department received the first report of a positive test on July 19. The teen had attended the events on July 11 and 13. On July 26, another teen tested positive after attending July 19.

The location of the Teen Nights was not released by the health department. 

On Monday, the department received three more positives test from teens who attended July 25 and 27. Local urgent care clinicians contacted the department citing an uptick in testing and positive tests stemming from these Teen Nights, and parents of teens also called saying the same.

In total, at least 11 cases have been identified.

The State Health Department has been notified of this trend, which is now being identified as a community cluster.

"Unlike more structured and regulated organizations that host youth," the health department said, "teens night often do not require health screening, immunization status, social distance, masking or negative COVID-19 tests."

If anyone has been to these venues within the last 14 days and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of immunization status, the health department recommends testing. As of July 29, the CDC reported a vaccination rate of 27% for people 12-15 years old nationwide. For those between 16 and 24, that rate is 41%. According to state data, 75% of Beach Haven's residents have been fully vaccinated; and neighboring Long Beach Township has vaccinated 75% of its population.

