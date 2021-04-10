 Skip to main content
108 new COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County, 2 new deaths
108 new COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County, 2 new deaths

Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 108 new COVID-19 cases for a countywide total of 25,484.

Additionally, there were two new deaths for a total of 625.

The deaths were a 98-year-old Galloway Township woman and 62-year-old Hammonton man. Both had pre-existing conditions, officials said.

The cases were reported from Egg Harbor Township (21), Galloway Township (17), Atlantic City (13), Hammonton (13), Pleasantville (13), Hamilton Township (7), Buena Borough (5), Egg Harbor City (5), Mullica Township (3), Absecon (2), Brigantine (2), Linwood (2), Somers Point (2), Weymouth Township (2) and Northfield (1).

Weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, is available by appointment 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday until further notice. Appointments can be made by calling 888-285-2684 or by accessing the testing appointment link at aclink.org.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

