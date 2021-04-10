108 new COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County, 2 new deaths

Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 108 new COVID-19 cases for a countywide total of 25,484.
Additionally, there were two new deaths for a total of 625.
The deaths were a 98-year-old Galloway Township woman and 62-year-old Hammonton man. Both had pre-existing conditions, officials said.
The cases were reported from Egg Harbor Township (21), Galloway Township (17), Atlantic City (13), Hammonton (13), Pleasantville (13), Hamilton Township (7), Buena Borough (5), Egg Harbor City (5), Mullica Township (3), Absecon (2), Brigantine (2), Linwood (2), Somers Point (2), Weymouth Township (2) and Northfield (1).
Weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, is available by appointment 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday until further notice. Appointments can be made by calling 888-285-2684 or by accessing the testing appointment link at aclink.org.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.