104-year-old church gets its first female pastor

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — For a church that is over a century old, there are not many firsts left to be had, but one local congregation was still able to make history by inaugurating its first female pastor.
The Rev. Cheryl Hicks became the first woman to be pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church on Sunday. A ceremony was held at the church's 3 p.m. service, with several religious leaders from around the area celebrating Hicks’ accomplishments and leadership. Dozens of congregants from the Macedonia Baptist and other area churches attended to show their support for the church’s new leader. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks were required.
“I thank God for all of you that are here with me this afternoon, amen,” Hicks said to the congregation in her remarks at the end of the ceremony. “A lot of you know, I really don’t like the fanfare, but this is the day that the Lord has made.”
Macedonia Baptist, located in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township, is 104 years old. The church had five other pastors in its history before Hicks.
The ceremony was festive, featuring joyous hymns sung by the clergy and church choir, as well as powerful songs played on the piano.
The worship leader at the service was the Rev. Judy Cunningham, the senior pastor at Birth by Christ Ministries in Egg Harbor City. She said Hicks was the right leader for Macedonia Baptist and that God gives congregations the pastures they need.
“God knows what everybody needs,” Cunningham said. “He gives us pastors, the ones that are needed, whoever it is.”
Bishop John R. Gandy, from the Abundant Life Worship Center Church in Egg Harbor City, gave the installation sermon for Hicks. Reflecting on the story of how Jesus appeared and called Paul the Apostle to the ministry, Gandy said God has a purpose for everyone and that Hicks' purpose was to lead Macedonia Baptist into the future.
“You were born when you were born, where you were born, to whom you were born, for a purpose,” Gandy said. “Rev. Hicks and Macedonia, I want to say to you today, that this is the plan that God has made for you.”
Hicks will assume the role previously held by the Rev. Ernest Barnes, the pastor emeritus of Macedonia Baptist. Barnes, 95, first joined the ministry in 1963 and had been serving congregants at Macedonia Baptist for more than 42 years. Before he installed Hicks in an emotional ceremony, Barnes said it was the right time for him to retire and for Hicks to begin her new tenure as pastor.
“(Hicks) is where she needs to be now,” Barnes said. “The transition is being solidified today, for me to step back a step, and she’s going to step up as pastor of this church.”
Prior to her promotion Sunday, Hicks had served for 13 years as the assistant pastor for Macedonia Baptist. Overall, she has served at Macedonia Baptist for 14 years.
Macedonia Baptist is now part of a larger movement among Black churches in the United States to embrace female leadership over the last several years.
Unlike in Catholicism and some other denominations, there are not barriers to ordaining women in most African American churches. There were, nevertheless, few women in leadership roles in prominent Black churches until the 21st century.
Alongside Hicks, there were two other female pastors at Macedonia Baptist on Sunday, including Cunningham.
Reflecting on the importance of women taking a leadership role in the church was Carolyn Bellamy, the wife of the Rev. Donald Bellamy of St. Luke AME Church in Egg Harbor City. After her husband had finished speaking earlier in the ceremony, Carolyn Bellamy said Hicks was fulfilling a divine purpose by assuming the station of pastor at Macedonia Baptist.
“Thanks be to God that he has the last word and men have nothing to do with it,” Carolyn Bellamy said to Hicks and her congregation, reflecting on the hardships of women in ministry. “You are here, and we are all here, because of the women who have gone before us.”
Barnes said he believed the installation of Hicks as successor would have an impact both in South Jersey and beyond.
“As pastor of this church, I believe she is going to be an asset in God’s program, not only in this area, but throughout all the portions of New Jersey through which she travels, and even farther than New Jersey,” Barnes said.
The Associated Press and Religion News Services contributed to this report.
Contact Chris Doyle
