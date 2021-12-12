104-year-old church gets its first female pastor

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — For a church that is over a century old, there are not many firsts left to be had, but one local congregation was still able to make history by inaugurating its first female pastor.

The Rev. Cheryl Hicks became the first woman to be pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church on Sunday. A ceremony was held at the church's 3 p.m. service, with several religious leaders from around the area celebrating Hicks’ accomplishments and leadership. Dozens of congregants from the Macedonia Baptist and other area churches attended to show their support for the church’s new leader. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks were required.

“I thank God for all of you that are here with me this afternoon, amen,” Hicks said to the congregation in her remarks at the end of the ceremony. “A lot of you know, I really don’t like the fanfare, but this is the day that the Lord has made.”

Macedonia Baptist, located in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township, is 104 years old. The church had five other pastors in its history before Hicks.

The ceremony was festive, featuring joyous hymns sung by the clergy and church choir, as well as powerful songs played on the piano.