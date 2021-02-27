104 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths for Atlantic County

Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 for a county total of 21,736 with 8,693 cleared from isolation.
There were also two new confirmed deaths in the county for a total of 548. The deaths were a 70-year-old Brigantine man and a 67-year-old Hamilton Township woman, each of whom had preexisting conditions, according to information provided by the county.
The cases came from Atlantic City (17), Egg Harbor Township (15), Galloway Township (14), Hamilton Township (13), Absecon (9), Somers Point (6), Egg Harbor City (5), Hammonton (5), Pleasantville (4), Ventnor (4), Brigantine (3), Buena Vista Township (3), Estell Manor (2), Northfield, Linwood (1) and Longport (1).
Weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, is available by appointment 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Appointments can be made by calling 888-285-2684 or by accessing the online testing appointment link at aclink.org.
