100 wildfire preparedness grants can be won in nationwide contest

Prescribed burn

Stockton University faculty and New Jersey Forest Fire Service crew monitor a controlled burn on the campus in Galloway Township in 2019. Prescribed burns allow the Forest Fire Service to reduce the fuel available for wildfires.

Groups and individuals can apply for 100 grants of $500 each to cover expenses for wildfire preparedness projects, as wildfire season gets underway in New Jersey. 
 
State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) have announced that the grant application period for 2022 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is now open.
 
The grant application process will be open through Feb. 28. To be considered, participants must submit an application online. Past winners have received funding for wildfire prevention projects such as raking and removing pine needles, clearing roofs and gutters, and screening or boxing-in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.

The 100 grantees will be asked to complete the projects on Saturday, May 7, Wildfire Preparedness Day
 
The national campaign for Wildfire Preparedness Day began in 2014 by the NFPA. The NFPA's goal is to provide an opportunity for people who live in wildfire-prone areas to come together, on a single day, to complete projects that can help make their homes and communities safer from wildfire.
 
 

