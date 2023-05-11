ATLANTIC CITY — The Showboat Atlantic City hotel is set to open more amenities that will make it more a designation for families, officials with the property said Wednesday.

Dubbing it the "world's premier indoor entertainment experience," the former casino has undergone an overhaul in recent months.

“There is nothing I love more as a grandfather than watching my grandkids play and have fun," Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and the resort's owner, said in a statement Wednesday. "That’s really the inspiration behind the mind-blowing experience that Showboat Resort brings to the boardwalk."

After closing in 2014, Blatstein purchased the Showboat, leading his company in an overhaul of the property, including the new $100 million Island Waterpark, which is scheduled to open in June, an arcade and an indoor raceway.

The highly anticipated waterpark, which covers 120,000 square feet, features over a dozen slides, a surfing simulator and a lazy river.

“In terms of the design, the scale, the location, the one-of-a-kind offerings, and the dynamic mix of entertainment for adults and kids, no other family-fun resort in the region or even the world compares to it," Blatstein said.

The hotel's transformation and relaunch also mark the end of the first phase of renovations to 477 guest rooms, 36 of which are balcony suites.

Further renovations to additional towers’ rooms, suites, lobby and other common areas are expected to be completed by the fall.

