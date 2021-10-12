$10 million contract approval ‘seals deal’ on Del Haven water

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A project to bring fresh water to homes in the Del Haven section of the township took a step forward with a bid approval Oct. 6.
A statement from township officials said the vote sealed the deal. The Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority signed off on a $9.97 million contract with low bidder P&A Construction Inc. Work should start in early 2022.
The small community of Del Haven hugs the Delaware Bay, miles from the nearest water line in Middle Township. Residents rely on shallow wells but have a strong motivation to connect to municipal water. For years, residents have complained of salt water intrusion from the bay.
In some cases, the taste and strong mineral smell — think sulfur — have made the water from some wells undrinkable and ill-suited for other uses. For years, township officials wrestled with potential options before reaching an agreement with the LTMUA in 2019 to bring water across the municipal border, along Bayshore Road and connecting to the expanded municipal water system in the Villas section of Lower Township.
Hurdles remain, including shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last leg of the Del Haven water project hinges on a supply chain hampered by COVID-era delays,” reads a news release from the township. “The construction requires 62,500 feet of PVC pipe, 192 valves, 116 fire hydrants, 921 water service connections and other materials that are taking much longer than usual to receive.”
Property owners within the project area will be required to connect to the public water, at a cost of $175 per quarter.
Shortly before work begins on each street, property owners will receive a wooden stake and instructions to place the stake in the spot at the front of their property where they want workers to install a water meter pit — a vault that holds and protects the water meter.
More than 1,000 homes are expected to connect to the new system.
Property owners elsewhere in Middle Township either rely on wells or are connected to the New Jersey American Water system. The LTMUA will also tie in to the Wildwood water utility to ensure there is enough water for all users.
“We truly appreciate the LTMUA's partnership and perseverance in keeping this project moving during challenging times," said Committee member Theron “Ike” Gandy, who attended the virtual Oct. 6 meeting. "Now this step of awarding the work ensures we'll soon have shovels in the ground on this vital project."
