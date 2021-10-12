$10 million contract approval ‘seals deal’ on Del Haven water

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A project to bring fresh water to homes in the Del Haven section of the township took a step forward with a bid approval Oct. 6.

A statement from township officials said the vote sealed the deal. The Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority signed off on a $9.97 million contract with low bidder P&A Construction Inc. Work should start in early 2022.

The small community of Del Haven hugs the Delaware Bay, miles from the nearest water line in Middle Township. Residents rely on shallow wells but have a strong motivation to connect to municipal water. For years, residents have complained of salt water intrusion from the bay.

In some cases, the taste and strong mineral smell — think sulfur — have made the water from some wells undrinkable and ill-suited for other uses. For years, township officials wrestled with potential options before reaching an agreement with the LTMUA in 2019 to bring water across the municipal border, along Bayshore Road and connecting to the expanded municipal water system in the Villas section of Lower Township.

Hurdles remain, including shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

