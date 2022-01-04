10.3 inches of snow fell at South Jersey snow contest site, so who's leading?

It didn't take long to bring the South Jersey Snowfall Contest to life.
An unusual, powerful nor'easter brought 10.3 inches of snow to Lower Township, the site for the snowfall contest, and over a foot of snow right to local beaches.
That quickly shrunk our list of possible $50 VISA gift card of basket of skin product winners to eight in the matter of a day.
As of Jan. 4, Rita Cassidy is in the lead, hitting the nail on the head perfectly, with 10.3 inches of snow guessed.
However, with additional snow likely for Friday, it won't be long before that list whittles down even further, with a new leader likely.
The following contest guesses are still in play: 10.3 inches (Rita), 12 inches, 13.5 inches, 14 inches, 14 inches, 15 inches, 16.5 inches, 21.5 inches
The winner will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card plus a basket of products from Exit 0 Skin Care in West Cape May. It'll be announced at the store in a Facebook Live early in February.
The South Jersey Snowfall Contest lets you try to guess Mother Nature's habits. The person who forecasts the amount of snow closest to the actual snowfall in Lower Township, Cape May County will win the prize package.
If there's a tie breaker, the tie will go to the contestant who guessed how many days it will snow during the month. For purposes of the tie breaker, any recorded snowfall, even if it's only flurries, counts.
Observations are taken by long-time, award winning weather observer Wayne Roop. Roop is part of the Cooperative Observer Network (COOP), which is run by the National Weather Service.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Each night around midnight, Wayne Roop goes out to the weather station in h…
Stay up to date on the snow, rain, nor'easters and everything winter will throw our way! Sign up for the daily weather newsletter for free. The newsletter will also give you access to forecast videos, articles, weather related content and more.
Also, follow me on social media for more updates.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.