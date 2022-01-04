10.3 inches of snow fell at South Jersey snow contest site, so who's leading?

It didn't take long to bring the South Jersey Snowfall Contest to life.

An unusual, powerful nor'easter brought 10.3 inches of snow to Lower Township, the site for the snowfall contest, and over a foot of snow right to local beaches.

That quickly shrunk our list of possible $50 VISA gift card of basket of skin product winners to eight in the matter of a day.

As of Jan. 4, Rita Cassidy is in the lead, hitting the nail on the head perfectly, with 10.3 inches of snow guessed.

However, with additional snow likely for Friday, it won't be long before that list whittles down even further, with a new leader likely.

The following contest guesses are still in play: 10.3 inches (Rita), 12 inches, 13.5 inches, 14 inches, 14 inches, 15 inches, 16.5 inches, 21.5 inches

The winner will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card plus a basket of products from Exit 0 Skin Care in West Cape May. It'll be announced at the store in a Facebook Live early in February.