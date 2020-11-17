$1 million prize purse fishing tournament coming to Golden Nugget in July

ATLANTIC CITY — A fishing tournament with a $1 million prize purse held yearly in South Florida is coming to Golden Nugget Atlantic City next summer, officials announced Tuesday.
Jimmy Johnson’s Atlantic City “Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week will be held from July 12 to 17, according to a joint news release from competition officials and the Atlantic City Sports Commission. It will be held at the property’s Frank S. Farley State Marina.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Fish Hard Events to bring this world-class event to our seaside destination,” said Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Meet AC and the Atlantic City Sports Commission. “We are well positioned to host these type of outdoor sporting events that encourage new visitation and increase economic impact to our destination.”
The event “will celebrate the magic of Atlantic City as a destination tournament and will feature extreme competition and celebratory parties each night of the week for the teams and their guests and families,” according to the release.
The week will “include a kick-off party at the Golden Nugget Hospitality Village, that will stay open all week long, 3-days of leave it out on the waters tournament competition, a charitable celebrity pro-am day, a team dine around night, where teams will select to dine at various official participating restaurants at select partner casinos around Atlantic City, an ultimate gifting experience, where a wagon will be provided to help you roll out all the goods, and a closing awards bash not to be missed, hosted by presenting sponsor, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, featuring a night of live entertainment and more to collect your checks and dance the night away,” according to the release.
Support Local Journalism
General Entry will start at $5,000 and be paid out 30 percent for white marlin, 30 percent for blue marlin, 30 percent for tuna, 5 percent for wahoo and 5 percent for dolphin, each paying out top two places, according to the release. Additional optional entries will include a white marlin category, blue marlin category, tuna category, and a wahoo and dolphin category, each paying out top two places and daily optionals will be available for each species.
The final optional entry category includes a Winner Take All, Catch & Release division, powered by Yamaha, where 90 percent will be paid out to the winner and 10 percent will be donated to support the Recreational Fishing Alliance, according to the release.. The Recreational Fishing Alliance was set up in 1996 to safeguard the rights of saltwater anglers, protect marine, boat and tackle industry jobs and ensure the long-term sustainability of U.S. saltwater fisheries.
The winner of the coveted Championship Rings will be the team who brings home the largest amount of the purse across all categories, officials said.
Jimmy Johnson’s “Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week, Florida is hosted each March at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Guitar Hotel.
Sponsors include the Atlantic City Sports Commission, hosted at the Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Contender Boats and Yamaha Outboards, and Papa’s Pilar Rum.
For more information, visit www.questfortheringac.com or call 305-255-3500.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.