$1 million prize purse fishing tournament coming to Golden Nugget in July

ATLANTIC CITY — A fishing tournament with a $1 million prize purse held yearly in South Florida is coming to Golden Nugget Atlantic City next summer, officials announced Tuesday.

Jimmy Johnson’s Atlantic City “Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week will be held from July 12 to 17, according to a joint news release from competition officials and the Atlantic City Sports Commission. It will be held at the property’s Frank S. Farley State Marina.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Fish Hard Events to bring this world-class event to our seaside destination,” said Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Meet AC and the Atlantic City Sports Commission. “We are well positioned to host these type of outdoor sporting events that encourage new visitation and increase economic impact to our destination.”

The event “will celebrate the magic of Atlantic City as a destination tournament and will feature extreme competition and celebratory parties each night of the week for the teams and their guests and families,” according to the release.