$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket bought in New Jersey

A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold Friday in New Jersey ahead of that night’s drawing, lottery officials said Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The ticket matched five of the numbers except the Mega Ball. Friday’s winning numbers were 17, 32, 40, 59 and 61. The Mega Ball was 18, with a Megaplier of 3X.
The next drawing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, has a jackpot of $432 million with a $312 million cash option.
Officials are expected to reveal where in the state the ticket was purchased this week.
— Molly Shelly
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.