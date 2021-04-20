 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead in Ocean Heights Avenue crash
0 comments

1 dead in Ocean Heights Avenue crash

{{featured_button_text}}

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died Monday in a motorcycle crash, police said.

At 1:53 p.m., police responded to the area of Ocean Heights and Alder avenues for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicated that that 64-year-old Gary Brenner, of EHT, was traveling north on Ocean Heights in a 2017 Polaris Slingshot, police said. Brenner lost control after sliding through an area of standing water, and the motorcycle rotated across the incoming lane and into a utility pole.

The side passenger of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Adam Brenner, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Officers Nick Poletis, Ben Kollman, Robert Moran, James Ludwig and Sergeant Larry Graham, of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or is able to provide any additional information is asked to contact the EHTPD Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-4045.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News