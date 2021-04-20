1 dead in Ocean Heights Avenue crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died Monday in a motorcycle crash, police said.
At 1:53 p.m., police responded to the area of Ocean Heights and Alder avenues for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicated that that 64-year-old Gary Brenner, of EHT, was traveling north on Ocean Heights in a 2017 Polaris Slingshot, police said. Brenner lost control after sliding through an area of standing water, and the motorcycle rotated across the incoming lane and into a utility pole.
The side passenger of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Adam Brenner, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The crash is being investigated by Officers Nick Poletis, Ben Kollman, Robert Moran, James Ludwig and Sergeant Larry Graham, of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or is able to provide any additional information is asked to contact the EHTPD Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-4045.
