1 dead following North Cape May fire
1 dead following North Cape May fire

One person was found dead in the remains of a fire at a dwelling in North Cape May shortly after midnight Sunday.

The Townbank Fire Company posted on social media that the department, along with fire companies from Erma, the Villas Cape May, Rio Grande, Green Creek and other fire and EMS agencies worked the scene in the 200 block of Suzanne Avenue for multiple hours until the fire was extinguished.

Some residents were evacuated from the area for their safety due to the proximity of the fire, the department said.

Later Sunday, officials confirmed with 6ABC that one unidentified victim was found dead inside the property. No other injuries were reported. Townbank Fire Company offered condolences to the victim's family in a social media post Sunday afternoon.

Lower Township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Cape May County Fire Marshall's Office are investigating the blaze, according to Townbank Fire Company.

The fire company also wanted to remind residents to check smoke detectors.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

