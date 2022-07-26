$1.3 million Barnegat Lighthouse renovation underway

BARNEGAT LIGHT — Barnegat Lighthouse, a bright beacon for mariners across the treacherous Barnegat Inlet since 1859, has been dark since March as it undergoes a $1.3 million facelift.

On a recent hot and humid day, during the peak of the tourism season, a nearly 170-foot-tall structure of scaffolding and black netting surrounded the lighthouse at the northern tip of Long Beach Island. Underneath, workers re-grouted and re-mortared the brick as part of the lighthouse's anticipated new look.

A complete exterior restoration of the lighthouse, masonry re-coating and repairs to the brick façade, interior lantern steel platform repairs, roof repairs and new windows will be visible to the public come October, when the lighthouse is expected to shine brightly once more.

"We are on schedule and a little more than halfway through the project," said construction project manager John Forgione of the state Division of Property Management and Construction. "Oct. 15 is when we should be done before or right on time."

Four different crews have been working on the lighthouse: a scaffolding crew, a strip-and-paint crew, a mason crew and metal workers.

Given the popularity of the lighthouse as well as the boat and pedestrian traffic nearby, security fencing surrounds the structure. The black netting went up to ensure no particles were being put into the open air and waterways. The netting comes in 300-foot rolls, which workers put a bar through for ease in unrolling.

Despite the busy summer tourist time, the work on the lighthouse had to be done now because of contractor availability.

"Our main objective is getting the work done, and if we need to take a historic or cultural asset offline for a time in order to make it more pleasant for the public, we're happy to do that," said Shawn LaTourette, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. "I think folks are generally patient with that kind of thing."

The weather has largely cooperated with the work, although Forgione said a windy May caused a few issues. Workers do not go up the exterior when winds are above 22 mph sustained. Given the open location on the tip of the island, pop-up thunderstorms are always being monitored.

"I'm impressed by the folks that are climbing that height on the exterior," LaTourette said.

Once completed, the paint will last for 10 to 15 years, the commissioner said.

The work is funded by state corporate business tax revenue. Spartan Construction General Contracting of South Amboy, Middlesex County, is taking on the project.

The biggest single task was building the scaffolding around the 172-foot-tall lighthouse.

LaTourette said the project is part of Gov. Phil Murphy's commitment to investing in the state's parks, public lands and historic site.

The current lighthouse was commissioned Jan. 1, 1859, replacing the old lighthouse that was built in 1835 but was deemed insufficient. The lighthouse became automated in 1927 only to see it deactivated in 1944. In 2009, the Friends of Barnegat Lighthouse donated the current light, and it has been activated since.

Barnegat Lighthouse State Park is still open to visitors through the renovations.