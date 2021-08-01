080121-pac-nws-topdog

Hansel, a 4-year-old arson dog with the Millville Fire Department, was named the nation's Law Enforcement and Detection Dog of the Year in the American Humane Hero Dog competition. More than a million votes were cast by a celebrity panel and animal lovers across the country over the past few months.

The highly trained pit bull won his category and will advance with six other canines to the finals of the 11th annual 2021 Hero Dog Awards, sponsored by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation and scheduled to be broadcast this fall as a two-hour special on Hallmark Drama.

Millville Fire Marshal Tyler Van Leer, Hansel’s handler for just over a year, said he knew the pup was special from the start.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hansel was seized from an alleged dog-fighting ring in Ontario, Canada, when he was 7 months old. He and 20 other pit bulls were slated for euthanasia. After a two-year battle with the Ontario courts, Hansel was transferred to the Dogs Playing for Life shelter in Florida. Throw Away Dogs project was then notified of a potential working dog candidate for their program. Van Leer said the Millville Fire Department was looking for an accelerant detection K-9, and Hansel was a perfect fit.