COVID-19 IN NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 851
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,526,249
Total number of deaths: 32,722
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,504,818
Rate of transmission: 0.90
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,318 cases, 1,009 deaths, 387,280 doses administered
Cape May: 13,917 cases, 282 deaths, 136,894 doses administered
People are also reading…
Cumberland: 43,408 cases, 618 deaths, 191,331 doses administered
Ocean: 169,199 cases, 3,077 deaths, 713,734 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 7
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.