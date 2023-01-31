020123-pac-nws-covidbox_merged

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,309
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,517,604
Total number of deaths: 32,678
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,501,599
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,052 cases, 1,008 deaths, 387,295 doses administered
Cape May: 13,879 cases, 282 deaths, 136,861 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,092 cases, 615 deaths, 191,215 doses administered
Ocean: 168,634 cases, 3,073 deaths, 713,694 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 31
Source: NJ Department of Health
