JACKSON — Reservations are now open for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor waterpark, which will reopen to the public next week with reduced attendance and new safety measures, company officials announced Monday. 

“We are thrilled to welcome families back to one of the Northeast’s most popular waterparks, Hurricane Harbor. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” said Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor Park President John Winkler.

Hurricane Harbor will operate Thursdays through Mondays from July 23 throughout August and select days in September.

Its sister park, Six Flags Great Adventure, reopened July 3 with many of the new safety measures and hygiene protocols that will be in place at Hurricane Harbor including thermal imaging for temperature checks, touchless bag checks and mobile food ordering.

An online reservation system will manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and to stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure. 

According to a press release from the company, the park’s reopening plan was developed in consultation with epidemiologists, and meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols.

Guests will be contacted electronically (either by email, text or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit. All Members and Season Pass Holders will receive booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers.

