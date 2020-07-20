JACKSON — Reservations are now open for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor waterpark, which will reopen to the public next week with reduced attendance and new safety measures, company officials announced Monday.
“We are thrilled to welcome families back to one of the Northeast’s most popular waterparks, Hurricane Harbor. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” said Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor Park President John Winkler.
Hurricane Harbor will operate Thursdays through Mondays from July 23 throughout August and select days in September.
Its sister park, Six Flags Great Adventure, reopened July 3 with many of the new safety measures and hygiene protocols that will be in place at Hurricane Harbor including thermal imaging for temperature checks, touchless bag checks and mobile food ordering.
An online reservation system will manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and to stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.
According to a press release from the company, the park’s reopening plan was developed in consultation with epidemiologists, and meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols.
Guests will be contacted electronically (either by email, text or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit. All Members and Season Pass Holders will receive booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers.
—
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a briefing on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at noon Monday.
Murphy will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will be livestreamed on the Governor's official YouTube channel.
—
What are the six hottest days in South Jersey history?
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
104 degrees - July 3, 1966
105 degrees - July 22, 2011
105 degrees - July 23, 2011
106 degrees - June 28, 1969
Weeks before the history Atlantic City Pop Festival in early August at the Atlantic City Race Track, the region broiled with a 106 degree thermometer reading.
As of 2019, the reading still beats the next highest temperature by nine degrees.
How does that number stack up to the rest of New Jersey?
The 106 degree reading is about as sweltering as it gets in the Garden State. It's near the top of the list for hottest days in recorded history.
Note the list is only taken from official climate stations, with the exception of the top spot, which is verified by the New Jersey State Climatologist.
Old Bridge - 110 degrees (Official hottest location in New Jersey on July 10, 1936)
Newark Liberty International Airport - 108 degrees
Atlantic City International Airport - 106 degrees
Trenton - 106 degrees (twice)
Millville - 103 degrees
