LIVE UPDATES: Rutgers providing 30,000 COVID-19 tests, Murphy says

TRENTON — Rutgers University's RUCDR Infinite Biologics is providing 30,000 of its rapid-response saliva-based coronavirus tests daily to bolster the state's COVID-19 testing, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday during his 100th pandemic response press briefing.
"Having these tests means we now have 30,000 tests a day, and they come with a 48-hour turnaround," Murphy said. "As test turnaround has lagged natioanlly given the flare ups all around the country, this is welcome news."
Murphy said the tests will be deployed first to priority populations including front-line workers and vulnerable resident populations.
New Jersey reported 446 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday, bringing the statewide total to 179,812. The daily positivity rate is 1.72%, but the rate of transmission has increased to 1.09. However, positivity rates in South Jersey are triple that of North Jersey.
Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that as of July 23, North Jersey reported a daily positivity rate of 1.09%, Central Jersey 1.60% and South 3.30%
Murphy said that the increase in new positive cases and rate of transmission is likely due to a "lab catch up" over the last few days due to a backlog in reporting results.
"We know there are flair-ups," he added, citing the recent house party in Middletown that resulted in 20 new cases.
The state had previously reported that there were problems in contact tracing related to that party, but Murphy said Monday that parents have been cooperating.
He told CNN Monday morning that he thought parents feared repercussions for possible underage drinking in that incident, but assured them otherwise.
"We don't condone underage drinking or any illegal behavior, but this is not a witch hunt," Murphy said. "This is about controlling the virus."
He said that in Middletown alone, there were 65 new positive cases, with 52 between the ages of 15 and 19.
He also addressed the recent report of an outbreak among Long Beach Island lifeguards due to a house party, an outbreak among Rutgers University football players, and another house party in Jackson with a reported 700 attendees, quipping "must have been quite a house."
"This is among us folks," Murphy said, urging residents to take precautions especially when gathering indoors or in close proximity.
Persichilli said the in relation to the lifeguard outbreak there were 35 cases related to one common social gathering, so far.
"Although they don't experience what we would call severe illness as often, young people can still transmit COVID-19 to those that they love," she said.
Murphy reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths Monday and a positive trend in some metrics, with hospitalizations at 695, down from a high of more than 7,000 hospitalized in mid-April.
He also spoke about the upcoming school year and urged some "in-person" component, as well as compassion.
"This will not be a normal school year, there's no way it can be," he said. "It will be a challenge for everyone, so lets acknowledge that and commend everyone who is working so hard to provide a path forward."
Murphy said that the state's reopening guidance was designed with flexibility to let each district make decisions based on its needs, and noted that health and safety, education and equity were its guiding principles.
"If done safely, I believe we must try to include at least some aspect of in person education this fall," he said, adding that remote learning is easier for affluent communities and their families who have more resources.
"All of this must be a part of our thinking as we move to September."
On the federal stimulus package currently being debated in Congress, Murphy told CNN that it was "completely irresponsible" and "unfathomable" that the Senate Republicans' bill does not include more cash assistances for states.
"I dont know what country they're looking at," he said, adding that the stimulus bill shouldn't be a political debate.
"Theres no politics, these are people's lives," Murphy said during Monday's press briefing.
He said he has had conversations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.
Murphy also said Monday that he has made the case to both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that more funds for the states are good for everyone.
—
Atlantic County's Division of Public Heath reported no new deaths, but 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
This is the third consecutive day without a fatality in the county.
The new positive cases in Atlantic County include seven men, ages 22-71, and 10 women, ages 29-71 in the following locations: five in Galloway, three in Pleasantville, and one each in Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton, Linwood, Northfield and Ventnor.
Monday's new reported COVID-19 cases bring the countywide total to 3,418, of whom 1,911 have been cleared as recovered and 229 have died.
Testing will continue on Tuesday at the county's drive-thru facility in Northfield at Route 9 and Dolphin Avenue. The test site is now available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription.
If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp
—
Cumberland County reported an additional 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing its countywide total to 2,648, and one new death, as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The total number of residents who died from COVID-19 in Cumberland County is 143.
—
VINELAND — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties (BBBS) recently received a $2,000 grant from the United Way of Delaware as part of the Salem County COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative, a nonprofit collaborative response to the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic. The grant will help BBBS fund their programs.
“We want to thank the United Way of Delaware for the $2,000 grant that will help us continue our mentoring programs,” said Donna Bennett President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties. “We are glad the Salem County COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative is not only helping our mission but also the mission’s of other Salem County nonprofits during this time.”
—
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a coronavirus response briefing Monday afternoon.
Murphy will be joined at 1 p.m. by Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will be live-streamed on the Governor's YouTube channel.
In addition, Murphy is scheduled to appear on CNN New Day at 8 a.m. and "Good Day New York" on Fox 5 at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the state's response to COVID-19.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
