TRENTON — Parents and caregivers will be allowed to opt out of in-person education and choose all remote learning for their children in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his 97th coronavirus briefing Monday.
"Later this week...the Department of Education will be releasing guidance allowing for parents to choose all remote learning for their children," Murphy said, adding that he will put off answering questions until the guidance is released. "This is about as complex a step we will take or American state will take and we want to do it right."
Murphy said that there are a lot of "moving parts" when it comes to reopening schools in the fall and he would like to "recapture some semblance of in-person education that no state does like New Jersey."
In addition, Murphy said he would sign an executive order Monday allowing for contact drills, practices and competitions to resume for what he called "high-risk" sports, like football, cheerleading, boxing and mixed martial arts, as he announced last month.
Murphy said all events must be held outdoors and that all sports will have to abide by a number of health and safety protocols.
Meanwhile, New Jersey saw another 177 positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 176,963, according to the latest numbers.
Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that the state is having an issue receiving Quest Laboratories results electronically, which may skew the numbers.
"That may be causing our case numbers to be lower," Persichilli said.
The state also reported a 2.8% positivity rate and the rate of transmission at .90.
Murphy reported nine new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of New Jersey lives claimed by the virus at 13,741, with another 1,974 listed as "probably deaths.
"Unfathomable numbers," he said.
Murphy acknowledge the heat advisory Monday urging residents to take it as an opportunity to stay indoors and socially distance. He also sent condolences to US District Judge Esther Salas and her family after a shooting at the judge's home in North Brunswick killed her son and injured her husband.
Asked about when restaurants may expect to return to indoor dining, Murphy said it would depend on the numbers, but noted that indoors is where the virus seems to spread most easily.
"Its going to be the basic seven day averages that you're going to feel good about and that includes the stuff we really care about: rate of transmission, spot positivity, new hospitalizations," he said, adding also the confidence in self-quarantining measures. "So far, we think, so far so good."
After the briefing, Murphy is having a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence regarding the pandemic.
Atlantic County reported 19 new positive COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths.
The number of countywide deaths attributed to the virus is 224.
The new positive cases were found among 11 men, ages 17-73, and eight women, ages 26-65 as follows: four in Hammonton; three each in Atlantic City, Northfield and Ventnor; two each in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville; and one each in Brigantine and Margate.
To date, 3,249 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, 56% of whom have been cleared as recovered.
COVID-19 testing is available at the county's drive-thru facility in Northfield at Route 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard. The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Testing will next occur on Tuesday and July 28, 9-11:30 a.m. Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
JACKSON — Reservations are now open for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor waterpark, which will reopen to the public next week with reduced attendance and new safety measures, company officials announced Monday.
“We are thrilled to welcome families back to one of the Northeast’s most popular waterparks, Hurricane Harbor. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” said Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor Park President John Winkler.
Hurricane Harbor will operate Thursdays through Mondays from July 23 throughout August and select days in September.
Its sister park, Six Flags Great Adventure, reopened July 3 with many of the new safety measures and hygiene protocols that will be in place at Hurricane Harbor including thermal imaging for temperature checks, touchless bag checks and mobile food ordering.
An online reservation system will manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and to stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.
According to a press release from the company, the park’s reopening plan was developed in consultation with epidemiologists, and meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols.
Guests will be contacted electronically (either by email, text or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit. All Members and Season Pass Holders will receive booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers.
