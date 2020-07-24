LIVE UPDATES: New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 178,345, deaths to 13,845

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state Department of Education will be releasing guidance after announcing earlier this week that parents will have the option for all-remote learning for the upcoming school year.
“We have heard from numerous parents and families who have asked for this,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “And we have heard them loud and clear. Our top priority is keeping students, their families and educators safe, and to do that, flexibility, local decision-making and empowering parents and educators are all critical.”
The guidance should be released later Friday.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 488, bringing the total to 178,345, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. There have been 36 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 13,845.
There are also 1,920 probable deaths, he said.
There are 800 people hospitalized across the state, including 138 people in intensive care and 62 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,334 cases with 229 fatalities and 1,866 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 925 cases with 81 deaths and 703 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,613 cases with 142 deaths.
Also during the briefing, Murphy announced that the application for a grant program aimed at rental assistance to small businesses in the 64 municipalities under the New Jersey Redevelopment Authority will open 9 a.m. Aug. 10.
“These are in charter, in statute,” Murphy said. “They are under the purview of the New Jersey Redevelopment Authority … These are the underserved communities that have long been in the charter of the New Jersey Redevelopment Authority.”
He also said that he was frustrated with the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s “inability to put together a relief bill that has any meaningful or direct assistance to states.”
“This is a matter of survival,” Murphy said. “Senator McConnell’s inability to ready a bill for a vote, pushing important decisions to the last minute, threatens the ability of states, including ours, to be able to safeguard for the long-term our public heath and safety and educational, infrastructure and other initiatives.
“Not to mention that the unemployed and the millions of middle class families are still left twisting in McConnell’s political breeze.”
—
A dozen Surf City lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from The SandPaper.
The lifeguards are in self-isolation for 10 days. They will then need to be symptom-free for three days before returning to work.
Five other lifeguards are awaiting test results.
The outbreak is suspected to have started at a party, and Ship Bottom officials are in the process of determining if any of the their lifeguards were at the party.
"At this point, we’re trying to find out who, if anyone, was at this party," Ship Bottom Mayor William Huelsenbeck said in the report. “We’re doing that now. It’s a red flag (if their lifeguards were)."
—
Atlantic County officials on Friday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
An 82-year-old Absecon woman has become the latest county resident to succumb to the new coronavirus, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
The positives were identified in 16 boys and men, ages 9 months to 81 years, and 21 girls and women, ages 6 months to 83 years, according to the release. Eleven of the positive residents are from Egg Harbor Township, eight are from Atlantic City and seven are from Pleasantville. Three each are from Hamilton Township and Hammonton, two are from Linwood, and one each are from Absecon, Buena Vista Township and Somers Point.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing on Tuesday at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, officials said. The test site is now available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription.
Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation, according to the release. If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
—
An employee at the ShopRite in Marmora, Cape May County, has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said.
The company did not reveal the name of the employee, but detailed the steps the business is taking to sanitize the building.
"For nearly 75 years, ShopRite has played an important role during times of crisis and, once again, we see our customers – many of whom are also our friends and neighbors – turning to us for the food and supplies they need," according to a post on the company's Facebook page. "While we can’t predict the evolution of this unpredictable challenge that Marmora is facing, we remain committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our associates and customers and serve the community we all call home."
—
The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission on Friday announced it is adding more customer transactions online.
Online transactions available include registration renewals for historic vehicles, government vehicles and vehicles used by blind and disabled veterans, according to a news release.
With the additions, there are now twenty additional categories that the NJMVC has made available for online renewal, significantly reducing the number of required in-person visits to MVC Vehicle Centers during a period of extraordinary demand, following the extended shutdown for the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, according to the release.
The new customer transactions will add to the types of vehicles eligible for online registration renewals and replacements, according to the release. The new vehicle registration categories are: government vehicles (Code 12), historic vehicles (Code 64), and vehicles utilized by blind and disabled veterans (Code 73).
A full list of the vehicle categories now eligible for online registration renewals and replacements is available at NJMVC.gov.
Shifting more transactions to online services and other electronic means of doing business continues an MVC push that was accelerated in advance of the launch of REAL ID last year, when most driver license and motor vehicle registration renewals and replacements were moved online to reduce customer volume in agencies, officials said.
“We are moving as much of our work onto the MVC website as we can, without sacrificing the critical fraud protections in place to secure our customers’ identities and property,” MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. “It’s a balancing act, and we continue to make progress toward reducing record customer volume at our newly reopened agencies.”
For more information on MVC services, including available online transactions, visit NJMVC.gov.
—
Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson announced Friday that the county Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network (CCHN) are partnering to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics.
The first drive-thru will be held on Thursday by appointment only at the Cape May County Fire Academy, 171 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House starting at 8 a.m., according to a news release. Other testing dates will be scheduled based on community need.
- Persons requesting COVID-19 testing will need an appointment with a CCHN provider
- Persons requesting a COVID-19 test will be screened by the CCHN provider
- Persons requesting COVID-19 tests can be tested whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or COVID-19 exposure and No-symptoms. Many people have had some type of exposure and although they have no symptoms, wish to be tested and that is acceptable.
Appointments for screenings can be requested by visiting CompleteCareNJ.org and clicking the Request an Appointment tab or calling 609-465-0258. To help save time, officials recommended using the website.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Department of Education Interim Commissioner Kevin Dehmer and Chief Policy Adviser Zakiya Smith Ellis.
Murphy is also scheduled at 11:15 a.m. to call in to the "Moose and Maggie Show" on WFAN to discuss the state’s coronavirus response.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
