LIVE UPDATES: Murphy to hold COVID-19 response briefing at 1 p.m.

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a coronavirus response briefing Monday afternoon.
Murphy will be joined at 1 p.m. by Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will be live-streamed on the Governor's YouTube channel.
In addition, Murphy is scheduled to appear on CNN New Day at 8 a.m. and "Good Day New York" on Fox 5 at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the state's response to COVID-19.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
