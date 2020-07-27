LIVE UPDATES: 17 new positive cases, no new COVID-19 deaths in Atlantic County

Atlantic County's Division of Public Heath reported no new deaths, but 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
This is the third consecutive day without a fatality in the county.
The new positive cases in Atlantic County include seven men, ages 22-71, and 10 women, ages 29-71 in the following locations: five in Galloway, three in Pleasantville, and one each in Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton, Linwood, Northfield and Ventnor.
Monday's new reported COVID-19 cases bring the countywide total to 3,418, of whom 1,911 have been cleared as recovered and 229 have died.
Testing will continue on Tuesday at the county's drive-thru facility in Northfield at Route 9 and Dolphin Avenue. The test site is now available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription.
If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp
—
Cumberland County reported an additional 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing its countywide total to 2,648, and one new death, as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The total number of residents who died from COVID-19 in Cumberland County is 143.
—
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a coronavirus response briefing Monday afternoon.
Murphy will be joined at 1 p.m. by Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will be live-streamed on the Governor's YouTube channel.
In addition, Murphy is scheduled to appear on CNN New Day at 8 a.m. and "Good Day New York" on Fox 5 at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the state's response to COVID-19.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.