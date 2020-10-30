Legendary broadcaster Ed Hurst dies at age 94

"He was the king," Bowe said. "You put a microphone in front of him, and he would go to town."

Hurst and Harry Hurley, who is on air with his "Hurley in the Morning" show from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays on WPG AM and FM, relaunched The Steel Pier Radio Show on the same station in 2004, and it's been running since then.

Hurley said he has always been a fan of Hurst since he was a child.

"I thought he was an amazing icon," Hurley said. "Ed always said that he wanted to prove to himself that he was good enough to make it in Philadelphia, and he did."

They met for the first time at a country club in Linwood, Hurley said. It was during a period of time when Hurst was not on the radio. Hurley encouraged him to return to radio.

"'Keep in touch and see what happens,'" said Hurley about what Hurst told him.

A year or so later, Hurst accepted Hurley's offer and launched the Steel Pier Radio Show on WPG.

Hurst received the New Jersey Broadcasters Association's Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2016.